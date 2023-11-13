Portugal’s race for prime minister is on

LISBON, Portugal -- The surprise resignation of Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa has kicked off what is set to be a tight race between the senior figures in his party jostling to replace him and opposition leaders seeking to exploit the political turmoil from a probe into possible government corruption.

With an election scheduled for March 10, the challenge for Costa's governing Socialists will be to hold onto votes amid the investigation, anger over housing, low wages and a previous pay controversy at state airline TAP SA.

They first must pick a new leader, with Costa, 62, saying he will not run again. Two current and one former minister could run. The leader of the center-right PSD, meanwhile, has said he is ready to bid for the premiership.

The election will not just be about the two main centrist parties. When Costa was reelected in January 2022, the far-right Chega party grew to 12 seats in parliament from one, becoming the third-biggest force.

In a poll published on Friday, PSD had almost 22% backing, leading the Socialists by 3.9 percentage points. Chega had 13%, and the survey indicated 19% of voters were undecided.

At least four potential candidates have emerged in the race to replace Costa.

THE HOME AFFAIRS MINISTER

Jose Luis Carneiro, 52, told reporters on Thursday night that he will run. He has not been seen as a successor to Costa for as long as his two potential Socialist rivals have been.

His aim is "to guarantee safety, stability and investment in the improvement and deepening of policies that create more and better opportunities and [to] affirm Portugal as a country that can grow economically while always maintaining a great effort of social justice," he said.

Heading the home affairs ministry can be a difficult Cabinet post in Portugal, with responsibilities including overseeing firefighting resources and emergency services at a time when countries are facing hotter summers and bigger blazes. One of his predecessors resigned in 2017 after forest fires left more than 100 dead.

THE FORMER MINISTER

Pedro Nuno Santos is considered a likely successor to Costa. At 46, the economist is the youngest runner so far. He is also often linked to the left wing of the party and has been a defender of the state's role in controlling certain businesses, including the national airline TAP.

He resigned as infrastructure and housing minister at the end of 2022 following criticism about the compensation paid earlier that year to a board member for leaving TAP, which received more than $2.1 billion of government aid.

As secretary of state for parliamentary affairs from 2015 to 2019, he was the link between the minority Socialist government and the far-left parties that ensured Costa had majority backing in parliament.

After graduating from university, he started working in his family's industrial equipment business, called Grupo Tecmacal SA. He also led the Socialist Youth from 2004 to 2008.

THE FINANCE MINISTER

Fernando Medina, 50, has always been in the mix to run the party. He is an economist and was named to the post in March 2022 in a majority government that pledged budget discipline, further improvements in household incomes and investment in areas including health care and housing. Like Costa, he is a former Lisbon mayor.

Medina has a long track record in government, having served as secretary of state for industry and for employment between 2005 and 2011. He was also an adviser to then-Prime Minister Antonio Guterres, now the United Nation's secretary-general.

Keen on fiscal discipline, Medina aims to post a budget surplus of 0.8% of gross domestic product this year, which would be the biggest in Portugal's last five decades as a democracy.

THE OPPOSITION PARTY LEADER

Luis Montenegro, also 50, is a lawyer and has led PSD since July 2022. Before then, he gained experience during Portugal's debt crisis. He was parliamentary party leader from 2011 to 2017, when his party was in government implementing a bailout program.

PSD has called for deeper tax cuts than the Socialists plan for 2024. While the economy has recovered from the covid-19 pandemic, average wages remain low in Portugal, and PSD has also made that an issue.

Information for this article was contributed by Gina Turner of The Associated Press.