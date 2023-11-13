Program leads to students’ opportunities

University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff students attended the Thurgood Marshall College Fund's 23rd annual Leadership Institute in Washington, D.C., during the fall 2023 semester.

They participated in a career fair and had individual interviews with companies. Six UAPB students secured summer internship offers. The institute provides companies with access to a diverse and talented student population. The four-day conference allows students to build leadership skills and connections that lead to successful careers in the global workforce, according to a news release.

"After attending LI, six UAPB students immediately secured summer 2024 internship offers with Caterpillar, John Deere, Land O' Lakes, Medtronic, and Wendy's, and another student received a $2,500 scholarship," Shirley Cherry, UAPB Office of Career Services director, said. "In addition, one UAPB senior received a post-May 2024 graduation offer to start full-time with Wells Fargo."

According to the LI website, the institute includes students from the 45 publicly-supported historically Black colleges and universities and predominately Black institutions. In addition to providing professional networking opportunities, the institute experience is designed to enhance student leadership skills and foster a community of scholars.

Tracy Knowlton, UAPB assistant director for Cooperative Education and Internships, and Tonia Crumpton, UAPB education counselor, joined the UAPB student participants.

INSTITUTE PARTICIPANTS

UAPB students at the institute included several who received offers and expect to graduate in various majors.

Re'Nyah Vincent, Genesis Jackson and Jasmin Preston are all biology majors planning a May 2024 graduation. Chloe Brackens, class of 2025, a mathematics major, received a $2,500 scholarship and an internship offer for summer 2024 from John Deere.

Delashay Lawrence, class of 2024, is a business administration/international business major. Emoni Williams, class of 2026 is an industrial technology management & applied engineering major and received an internship offer for the summer of 2024 from Land O' Lakes.

Charlese Colen, class of 2025, a plant and soil science major, and Shelby Vaughn, a business administration/marketing major, planning a May 2024 graduation.

Perry Williams, class of 2025, a computer science major, received internship offers for Summer 2024 from Wendy's and John Deere. Braelyn Starks, an industrial technology management & applied engineering major, received an internship offer for summer 2024 from Caterpillar.

Coby Pittman, class of 2025, an industrial technology management & applied engineering major; L'Kenna Whitehead, class of 2024, a computer science major; Jaylan Lawson, class of 2024, an industrial technology management & applied engineering major, received a full-time offer with Wells Fargo.

Jerry Sands III, class of 2026, industrial technology management & applied engineering major, and Taylor Brooks, class of 2026, a computer science major, received an internship offer from Medtronic.

Wisdom Ariagbofo, class of 2026, a computer science major; Daniel Overton, class of 2025 industrial technology management & applied engineering; Thurman Shaw, class of 2025 industrial technology management & applied engineering, received an internship offer for summer 2024 from Caterpillar.

Kyron Parris, a biology major planning a December 2023 graduation; Li Su, class of 2024, a business administration/marketing; and Trenton Harris, class of 2025, industrial technology management & applied engineering major.