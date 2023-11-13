Rivers flows in upset of UConn

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Saniya Rivers stayed on the attack all Sunday. Her North Carolina State teammates followed her lead to a stunning takedown of No. 2 Connecticut.

Rivers had a career-best 33 points to go with 10 rebounds and dominant overall floor game to help the Wolfpack beat the Huskies 92-81, earning the program's first win against the Huskies in more than a quarter-century.

Rivers, a rangy 6-1 guard in her second year after transferring from South Carolina, had the size to shoot over defenders, operate as a playmaker and attack the basket. She finished with 5 assists, 3 blocks and 3 steals in 38 minutes as UConn Hall of Famer Geno Auriemma called her "by far the most dominant player on the floor today."

"I just knew I had to show up today for my teammates," Rivers said. "Whether it was scoring, on the defensive end, giving assists to my teammates, it didn't matter."

Aziaha James added 18 points for the Wolfpack (2-0), hitting the corner three-pointer that started an 11-0 burst early in the fourth quarter to stretch out a 14-point lead and take control.

The game was a rematch of an NCAA Elite Eight matchup from 2022, with the Huskies (1-1) beating the Wolfpack in double overtime backed by a home crowd despite N.C. State being a No. 1 regional seed. That, along with Auriemma's program long being one of the standards of the sport, drew a boisterous and often ear-ringing sellout to Reynolds Coliseum.

Wolfpack Coach Wes Moore said the 2022 game "will haunt me forever." On Sunday, at least, he could savor watching his players mobbing each other at midcourt once the horn sounded.

Preseason Associated Press All-American Paige Bueckers scored 27 points for for UConn, while Aaliyah Edwards added 21. But the Wolfpack shot 56.8% after the first and dominated the glass for the game (41-29).

"I think getting rebounds is just an attitude, and we've got a [poor] attitude toward rebounding, because it's hard work," Auriemma said. "It's hard work, and everybody's got to be engaged in it."

NO. 6 SOUTH CAROLINA 114,

NO. 14 MARYLAND 76

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Chloe Kitts had career-highs of 13 points and 10 rebounds and helped fuel a game-changing 17-4 burst right before halftime as South Carolina posted its most points ever against a ranked opponent, running past Maryland.

Kitts, who joined the program as a freshman midway through last season, got her first college double-double in front of her former teammates, "The Freshies:" Aliyah Boston, Zia Cooke and Brea Beal, who were on hand to receive their Final Four rings from a year ago.

Sophomore Ashlyn Watkins added 13 points, 11 rebounds and five of South Carolina's 10 blocks.

South Carolina (2-0) had seven players with 10 or more points and showed that this latest group is trending in the direction of their national champion predecessors, with its second dominant victory over a ranked team after beating No. 10 Notre Dame 100-71 last Monday in Paris.

NO. 15 STANFORD 96,

NO. 9 INDIANA 64

STANFORD, Calif. -- Cameron Brink had 20 points and 17 rebounds to help Stanford rout Indiana, dominating an early-season matchup between two ranked teams.

The Cardinal (2-0) jumped out to a double-digit lead in the first quarter and more than doubled up on the Hoosiers (1-1) with a 54-26 lead by halftime, controlling the game both in the paint and from the outside.

Kiki Iriafen added 20 points and 11 rebounds for the Cardinal.

Chloe Clardy (Conway) came off the bench and added 7 points, 2 rebounds and 1 assist for Stanford.