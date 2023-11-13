Special team woes haunt Red Wolves

In a game that was played fairly evenly both offensively and defensively, special teams turned out to be the difference as Arkansas State (5-5, 3-3 Sun Belt) fell to South Alabama (5-5, 3-3) 21-14 Saturday afternoon at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Ala.

South Alabama pulled off a successful fake punt which extended a drive that led to a 20-yard touchdown reception from Carter Bradley to Jamaal Pritchett with just 7 seconds left in the first half.

On the possession prior to the touchdown by Pritchett that gave the Jaguars a 14-3 lead, the Red Wolves left points off the board as Dominic Zvada missed a 39-yard field goal that would have pulled them within one point at 7-6.

Zvada did convert on his two other field goal tries, with makes coming from 36 and 44 yards out. But the most devastating special teams blunder for the Red Wolves occurred with 2:44 remaining in the game while they were down 21-14.

Facing a fourth-and-2, South Alabama was in punt formation with the ASU offense preparing to take the field with a chance to march down the field and tie the game or even potentially win with a touchdown and successful two-point conversion.

But the Red Wolves offense never got the opportunity as freshman Reed Linder was called for roughing the punter. The penalty gave the Jaguars a first down and they were able to run the clock out after that.

"You never know what plays are going to make the difference between winning and losing," ASU Coach Butch Jones said following the loss. "We have a lot of freshmen playing on special teams and they gotta understand it's all about being in the moment.

"One play where you're not focused and don't understand, all of the sudden it can change the complexion of the game."

Offensively, the Red Wolves moved the ball well, but settled for field goal attempts too often.

The Red Wolves only managed 116 rushing yards, less than the rush totals in their previous two wins against Lousiana-Monroe (159) and Louisiana (232).

With ASU playing from behind most of the game and not being able to establish a consistent rushing attack, South Alabama elected to send heavy pressure in the direction of Jaylen Raynor. The freshman was sacked four times in the game and absorbed many more hits from the Jaguars defense.

"I thought it was a gutsy performance by him," Jones said of his quarterback. "He saw more pressure today than probably he has in all his games combined. I thought he was able to hang in the pocket."

ASU's final home game of the season is set for 2 p.m. Saturday against Texas State, which is 6-4 overall and 3-3 in the Sun Belt this season. Texas State lost to Coastal Carolina, which also beat ASU earlier in the season, 31-23 on Saturday.

"Already looking forward to Saturday with a great challenge with one of the best teams coming into our stadium," Jones said. "We're going to need a home field advantage. There is something to be said about being at home and we're going to need everyone."

The Red Wolves will need a win against the Bobcats or the Marshall Thundering Herd (5-5, 2-4) in the final week of the regular season to become bowl eligible.