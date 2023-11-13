Specialist warns pond owners of turnover, fish deaths in fall

There may be no other term in a pond-owner's dictionary that strikes fear quite like the word "turnover," said Scott Jones, small impoundment Extension specialist for the Department of Aquaculture and Fisheries at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

What often drives this fear is a common association with fish mortalities, which can be catastrophic in both time and monetary investment lost.

"A turnover is a natural process that occurs most noticeably each fall in Arkansas," he said. "The event occurs when different layers of water with different temperatures and properties are mixed."

These thermal layers are very resistant to mixing and their properties can become increasingly different the longer they do not mix. Because Arkansas has a relatively long summer and short winter, the fall turnover tends to mix layers of water that have spent a longer time separated. Thus, the changes during the event are more noticeable and potentially more severe.

Whether a turnover is harmful to fish depends heavily on how fast the turnover occurs and how much oxygen demand the pond or lake has. Generally, in October to early November, a dramatic cooling of the pond water caused by strong storms with heavy wind and rain can trigger potentially harmful turnovers. The oxygen-rich surface waters where fish and plants live is suddenly mixed with the bottom layer of water, which is very low in dissolved oxygen and high in organic nutrients.

"After a strong fall storm, a landowner might go check on his pond the next morning only to find many dead fish," Jones said. "The sight often leaves people confused as to what occurred."

Jones said gradual turnovers, which occur slowly over several days to a week as temperatures cool, are less troublesome. However, even slow turnovers can cause fish stress if oxygen becomes limiting.

Ponds and lakes with thick algae blooms, heavy fish stocking, feeding and/or fertilization programs -- all of which increase oxygen demand -- are at higher risk of fish health issues during turnovers. Shallow ponds and lakes tend to turn over more easily and earlier in the year, but they also tend to have less severe turnovers than deeper ponds and lakes.

"Signs that a turnover has occurred include a sudden change in the appearance of the water from clear or green to cloudy or tan/brown, sometimes with dark, gunky particulates coming to the surface," Jones said. "A sulfurous odor might also point towards a turnover. In the morning, you may notice numerous fish near the surface, which appear to be slurping air. This sign is the most troubling, as it indicates insufficient oxygen levels in the pond."

Preventing severe turnovers starts at pond construction, he said. Deeper ponds tend to be more prone to severe turnovers, so pond depth should be limited to about 12 feet in Arkansas.

"Don't over-stock, over-feed or over-fertilize, as these increase the oxygen demand," he said. "You can completely prevent turnovers by installing and continuously operating a properly-sized diffused aeration system. These systems create bubble streams that oxygenate and mix ponds so that they never develop thermal layers."

While expensive, these systems are tremendously beneficial to the pond and act as a defense against oxygen problems that could harm fish. During winter in northern Arkansas, these systems should be deactivated or the diffuser pads should be moved to shallow water to prevent super-cooling deeper water. Landowners in central and southern parts of Arkansas should be able to run diffusers continuously throughout the year except for unusually cold or icy winters.

Will Hehemann is an Extension Specialist -- Communications at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff School of Agriculture, Fisheries and Human Sciences.