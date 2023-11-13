Springdale man accused of stealing fire truck from Highway 94 East Fire Department

BENTONVILLE -- A Springdale man was arrested Saturday in connection with stealing a fire truck.

David Lamont Lutrell Perkins, 19, was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with a $15,000 bond set.

He was arrested in connection with commercial burglary and theft of property.

Prosecutors haven't filed any formal charges.

A Benton County Sheriff's Office detective started investigating Saturday after receiving a report of a stolen fire truck found in Springdale, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The truck, which was valued at $150,000, was stolen from from the Highway 94 East Fire Department in the Monte Ne area, according to the affidavit.

The stolen truck is a 2022 Ram 3500 Tradesman four-door diesel, the affidavit states. The truck, which is commonly known as a brush truck, looked brand new and is outfitted with a utility bed and several tools for firefighting, according to the affidavit.

Firefighters provided deputies with exterior video surveillance, the affidavit states.

The truck was found in front of 2905 Falcon St., and a Springdale police officer said no one was around the truck when she found it, according to the affidavit.

One of the firefighters at the scene said, "there's the suspect," when he saw a man talking to police officers in the driveway of 2905 Falcon St., according to the affidavit.

The detective identified the man as Perkins and he looked similar to the man in the video from the fire station, according to the affidavit.

Perkins said he went to party down the road from the fire station and the homeowner wanted everyone to leave after two people started fighting, according to the affidavit.

Perkins said someone went outside and fired a gun into the air and he started walking towards Rogers, the affidavit states. Perkins said someone drove by him and fired a gun into the air and he started running and saw the fire station, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit states Perkins said he walked up to the building and found an unlocked door and went inside to look for a way to charge his cellphone so he could call his mother for a ride. Perkins said he saw the brush truck had the key fob in it and started the truck and drove home, according to the affidavit.

Perkins said he stopped at a gas station in Rogers and accidentally turned on the emergency lights and drove home, according to the affidavit.

He told the detective he wasn't intoxicated when he drove the truck, according to the affidavit.

The detective learned while Perkins was in Rogers he hit another vehicle and left the scene, according to the affidavit. There was a small amount of damage noticed on the left rear corner of the truck, according to the affidavit.



