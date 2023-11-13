Thousands at marches back Jews in France

PARIS -- Tens of thousands of people marched in Paris on Sunday to protest against rising antisemitism in the wake of Israel's ongoing war against Hamas in Gaza. Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne, representatives of several parties on the left, as well as far-right leader Marine Le Pen, attended Sunday's march in the French capital amid tight security. President Emmanuel Macron did not attend but expressed his support for the protest and called on citizens to rise up against "the unbearable resurgence of unbridled antisemitism."

The interior ministry said at least 182,000 people marched in several French cities in response to the call launched by the leaders of the parliament's upper and lower houses. No major incident has been reported, it said.

Paris authorities deployed 3,000 police troops along the route of the protest called by the leaders of the Senate and parliament's lower house, the National Assembly, amid an alarming increase in anti-Jewish acts in France since the start of Israel's war against Hamas after its Oct. 7 surprise attack on Israel.

France has the largest Jewish population in Europe, but given its own World War II collaboration with the Nazis, antisemitic acts today open old scars.

Family members of some of the 40 French citizens killed in the initial Hamas attack, and of those missing or held hostage, also took part in the march, which Paris police said drew 105,000 participants.

Patrick Klugman, a lawyer and a member of "Freethem" committee working to obtain the release of people held by Hamas and other groups in Gaza, said the large participation in the march is meaningful and symbolic in reassuring Jewish communities in France.

"I am very proud of my country because of this mobilization," Klugman said. "I feel less alone than in the past weeks and days."

Yonathan Arfi, the president of the Representative Council of Jewish Institutions in France known as CRIF said he was encouraged by Sunday's show of support, but the question remains, he told French broadcaster BFM at the march, "what will be done [against antisemitism] tomorrow?"

French authorities have registered more than 1,000 acts against Jews around the country in the month since the conflict in the Middle East began.

In a letter addressed to the French on Sunday, Macron vowed that perpetrators will be prosecuted and punished.

"A France where our Jewish fellow citizens are afraid is not France," Macron said in the letter, published in Le Parisien newspaper. He called on the country to remain "united behind its values ... and [to] work for peace and security for all in the Middle East."

"My role is to build unity of the country and to be firm on values," he said Saturday on the sidelines of Armistice Day commemorations to mark the end of World War I.

As of Saturday, officials counted 1,247 antisemitic acts since Oct. 7, nearly three times as many as in the whole of 2022, according to the Interior Ministry.

Sunday's march in Paris appears as the biggest gathering to denounce antisemitism in France since a 1990 demonstration against the desecration of a Jewish cemetery.

France has banned a number of pro-Palestinian demonstrations, although supporters have marched in several French cities in the past weeks, including thousands demanding a cease-fire in Gaza in a protest in Paris last Sunday.

Information for this article was contributed by Nicholas Garriga of The Associated Press.