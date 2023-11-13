UAPB has 2nd victory of 100+ points

Two nights of great shooting led to school history for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

UAPB defeated Southwestern Christian University (Okla.), 112-68, Saturday night at H.O. Clemmons Arena to wrap up a dominant early-season home stand.

This win marked UAPB's first time scoring more than 100 points in consecutive games after beating Champion Christian 116-73 at home Thursday.

UAPB (2-1) shot 16 of 31 from 3-point range and 60.3% overall from the field. Kylen Milton scored a game-high 26 points, followed by Rashad Williams with 25.

Milton and Williams have been UAPB's top scorers alongside Joe French, who scored 10 Saturday night. Milton said if one player has an off night, UAPB has others who can make up for it.

"We have a deep roster," Milton said. "Coach brought in some guys who can easily score 15 to 20 points. We got [Lonnell Martin Jr.] who can easily score 20. Joe can score 20, and me and [Williams] can score 20. It just gives us all the confidence in the world to know that we have other help, other guys who can help us with scoring."

Kaine McColley scored 13 points off the bench, including three 3-pointers. Jyre McCloud scored 12 and had three offensive rebounds. Martin scored 11.

In addition to the Golden Lions' great shooting, UAPB also scored 50 points in the paint. Head Coach Solomon Bozeman said being able to score multiple ways will be important.

"We're not just a 3-point shooting team," Bozeman said. "All of those guys that can shoot it, they can put it on the floor and finish at the rim, as well. Rashad can finish at the rim. Kylen can finish at the rim. [Lonnell] can finish at the rim. Joe can finish at the rim, and then when you got guys coming off the bench like Kaine McColley and Jyre, ... this team can be special."

Shawn Hopkins led the Eagles with 15 points.

Southwestern (0-4) took an early 5-4 lead when Rob Chapman nailed a 3-pointer just more than a minute into the game.

The lead didn't last long as Williams answered with a 3-pointer of his own on the next possession, and the Golden Lions led the rest of the night.

McColley put the Golden Lions over 100 points with 5:13 to play with a 3-pointer.

UAPB now turns its attention to an in-state contest tonight at Central Arkansas (1-1) in Conway. The Bears dropped their opener at Tulsa but won at home Friday against Hendrix College. UCA is led by the trio of Carl Daughtery Jr., Elias Cato and Tucker Anderson.

Bozeman said the Golden Lions must be the tougher team to beat UCA.

"We gotta be physical with them," Bozeman said. "We gotta defend, and we gotta set the tone on that end of the floor if we want to come out with a win. We're going to come out, and we're going to take care of business and defend at a high level."

Tipoff in Conway is set for 6:30 p.m.