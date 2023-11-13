WCSD report details problems addressed

For their first monthly report to the Arkansas State Board of Education last week, Watson Chapel School District administrators and state Department of Education officials detailed how they have addressed the safety and academic issues that earned the district an accreditation probation status last month.

Sheila Whitlow, director of the department’s Office of Coordinated Support and Services and associate deputy commissioner, said district officials have been very cooperative with her team and the district has made progress, although more needs to be made. The state board placed the WCSD on probation through the end of this school year for violating standards addressing maintenance of accurate student attendance, adoption of graduation requirements and accurate student records including graduation requirements.

It was also revealed that 27 seniors — four more than initially stated last month — did not qualify to graduate, and the district tracked down four of them.

“Many of those students were students who were in special education,” WCSD assistant superintendent Dee Davis said. “We have put our hands on those IEPs [individualized education plans] from those students. There were five students we found to not have actually received the credits they were supposed to receive. Of those students, one of them was an AP or honors student and was only missing a half-credit of 10th-grade English.” Davis, appearing before the state board with Superintendent Tom Wilson, said the district is in the process of working with the OCSS to look for that student, whom she suspects could be in college by now.

“… We’re going back to see if we just didn’t record anything correctly, because to miss a half-credit — you were in that first semester, but what happened during that second semester?” Davis said. “One student dropped out at the beginning of this school year, so we’re hoping we can locate that student and are hoping to put him in a five-year cohort for graduation this year. One student was simply missing a half-credit of fine arts or oral communication.

“Everybody else has qualified to graduate through special education, and we have put our hands … we dug through old files and things to put our hands and eyes on those IEPs with the exception of four of those 27,” Davis said.

The WCSD has started a similar process for junior high students. Davis explained that part of that process means talking with students and having them prepared for high school.

“It is still a process, and it’s going to be a long process, but I think we’re on a path. We just keep swimming,” Davis said.

State education officials visited Watson Chapel High School on Sept. 8 and Sept. 11 to assist with incorrect schedules for the students, a problem that had existed before the first day of class on Aug. 14, according to state findings.

State board member Lisa Hunter of White Hall asked Davis and Wilson what’s been done to catch up students who lost four weeks of academic progress because of incorrect schedules.

“Basically, the teachers have new students in their classes and they’ve been catching them up and giving them additional materials to do to catch up,” Wilson answered. “For four weeks, we kept thinking we could fix these things, and it kept getting deeper and deeper that we got into it.” Davis said students reassigned to correct classes received four days of catchup instruction so they could catch up with other students. All schedules are now correct, Davis said, and any other changes to scheduling will be made starting in the second semester.

“When you’ve lost four weeks, you’ve lost four weeks and you can’t get them back,” Davis said, but she added that the staff has focused on fulfilling enrichment or deficit needs of each student.

The day seniors had missed due to an emergency professional day (Sept. 11) to correct schedules will be made up in the spring, Wilson said.

ADMONITION AND PRAISE

Sarah Moore of Stuttgart, the state board president, asked Wilson how many credits Watson Chapel requires for graduation, and he answered 22, the minimum in Arkansas.

“Is that why you have so many seniors not taking a full load?” Moore said. “You have seniors in two study halls. It wasn’t that you had lower expectations for them.” “I think it was scheduling errors,” Wilson said. “We had several counselors change in the last two or three years, and quite a bit of turnover with that, but I’m not making excuses. We’re still responsible for that. I think we had some counselor errors that had to do with that.” (The WCSD filled a vacancy in its counseling staff last week.) “I understand that, but I would be wanting you all to have the conversation with the OCSS to take a full course load,” Moore said. “Even if you’re just requiring the bare minimum, there are opportunities students are not getting because you are allowing them to sit in study hall. If that study hall isn’t guided to where those students are receiving help from tutors, that’s probably not the best use of their time.” Wilson responded: “I agree, 100 percent.” Davis told the board that study hall is not available for the second semester, but the school offers a work internship program as a class. Career tech programs are offered through the course, Davis said.

“Especially when your students are well below grade level, looking at the data, they need above and beyond what you’re giving them,” Moore said.

While Moore was pointed in her examination of the district, board member Steve Sutton of Marion offered praise to the WCSD on the steps they’ve taken to correct problems thus far.

“I think it’s obvious you’re making progress, and I would congratulate you on the job you’ve done so far,” Sutton said. “I know you have a long ways to go. It won’t be easy. It took longer than a year to get this far behind, but I think the community and staff should be pleased with where you are.” Said Wilson: “This was an eyes-wide-open experience, and everyone knows how serious this is now.” Criticism of the district wasn’t limited to the state board, however.

Charline Wright, chairperson of the Pine Bluff School District Concerned Stakeholders, is also a member of the Pine Bluff branch of the NAACP and its education committee. She aired concerns she said the committee has about the WCSD before the state board.

“We are concerned if the observations and the monitoring of the [Office of the] Public School Accountability team gave rise to discriminatory practices that could jeopardize student achievement and staff performance,” Wright told the board.

S h e ad d e d t h at t h e NAACP education committee is aware that 50% of students, including all seniors and freshmen, received schedules Aug. 8.

“We are concerned that prior to September 1, WCSD asking for assistance camouflaged the true inaccuracies of the master schedule that lacked staff positions and electives to balance a master schedule needed for the remaining 50% of the students, 10th and 11th grade students,” she told The Commercial via text.

WCSD officials did not address Wright’s claims.

SECURITY MEASURES

Wilson also gave a report on improvements to security measures at the high school after state officials took note of related problems during their visit.

“Looking at the findings, you can see the problem with the parking area and dropping off the kids with the buses,” Wilson told the board, although those findings were not publicized. “We did a different route for the buses, a one-way-in route that made it safe, and we dropped them off next to the building, on the door side where they won’t be walking around any buses or anything. We wanted to make sure the dropoff areas are safe and away from the buses.” One of the areas, Wilson explained, is on the south end of the campus where the gymnasium is located, and another is near the pavilion. A security officer checks the parking lot every day and looks for students inside vehicles, and those students are directed to head straight to the classroom building, Wilson said.

In addition, faculty members have received duty schedules and a metal detector will be added for visitors, who are asked to report to the principal’s office upon arrival.

“This will be my last job, and my goal is to give Watson Chapel everything they need to give those kids in the community,” Wilson said. “… I’m telling you, we’ve got to do something.

“We’ve got to change the culture and make sure we’ve got grades that are improving. We’ve got two D- and two F-schools. We’re in Level 4, and we’ve got to improve that.

“We have some great teachers at Watson Chapel. We have teachers, also, that we need to help. We want to train those teachers to meet the needs of the kids,” Wilson said.



