12 people arrested on various charges in Northwest Arkansas

Arrests

Bella Vista

Jeremiah Deckard, 45, of 7 Retford Drive in Bella Vista, was arrested Sunday in connection with domestic battering. Deckard was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Benton County Sheriff's Office

Garon Cannon, 31, of 12929 W. Walnut Valley Road in Rogers, was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated assault. Cannon was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Travis Hylton, 46, of 22491 Abbeytown Road in Springdale, was arrested Sunday in connection with rape. Hylton was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with a $50,000 bond set.

Fayetteville

Salvador Caracena-Zarates, 41, of 124 May Ave. in Fort Smith, was arrested Saturday in connection with kidnapping. Caracena-Zarates was released Sunday from the Washington County Detention Center on $100,000 bond.

Tyler Wade, 26, of 3535 S. Thompson St. in Springdale, was arrested Sunday in connection with permitting child abuse. Wade was released Sunday from the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

Springdale

Justin Lewis, 32, of 1731 W. 18th St. in Fayetteville, was arrested Friday in connection with domestic battering. Lewis was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.

Armando Rodriguez, 24, of 305 W. Allen Ave. in Springdale, was arrested Saturday in connection with aggravated assault on a correctional facility or law enforcement officer. Rodriguez was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Luis Sica, 18, of 511 Jefferson St. in Springdale, was arrested Sunday in connection with forgery. Sica was released Sunday from the Washington County Detention Center on $1,000 bond.

University of Arkansas Police

Bryan Norwood, 40, of 101 Green Ridge Lane in Hot Springs, was arrested Saturday in connection with aggravated assault. Norwood was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $15,000 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

Kelsey Rogers, 34, of 12952 Hickory Creek Road in Fayetteville, was arrested Friday in connection with financial identity fraud. Rogers was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Breanna Moss, 32, of 3407 W. Chevaux Drive in Fayetteville, was arrested Saturday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Moss was released Saturday from the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

Lorane Walker, 47, of 1832 S. School Ave. in Fayetteville, was arrested Monday in connection with financial identity fraud. Walker was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.