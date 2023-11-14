Arkansas men's golf class ranked No. 4 in country

Coach Brad McMakin has signed the nation's No. 4 recruiting class as rated by Brentley Romine of the GOLF Channel.

The four-man class of 2024-25 features two players ranked among the top 40 in No. 14 Gerardo Gomez and No. 22 Erich Fortlage, as well as Jackson McLaughlin of Little Rock Episcopal and Pablo Garcia Terol.

McLaughlin, the Arkansas Class 3A state champion in 2020 and '23, was runner-up for the 2023 Arkansas overall title after finishing in a three-way tie during stroke play.

The class was ranked ninth in the nation by CollegeGolfCommits.com.

"We have been waiting a couple of years for this class to officially become Razorbacks," McMakin said in a UA release. "I believe it's one of if not our best class we have signed in my tenure. They bring a ton of experience worldwide from junior golf events as well as major amateur events.

"They are a dynamic group and each have their unique abilities that will benefit our program. This group, being the fourth-ranked class in the country, gives us the opportunity to continue the success our former players have provided to the Razorbacks golf program."

Arkansas last signed a top five class in 2016-17, with Mason Overstreet, the 2017 NCAA runner-up as a freshman, as well as future All-Americans William Buhl and Luis Garza.

The Razorbacks continued their strong recruiting prowess of Latinos by landing Gomez (Mexico), Fortlage (Paraguay) and Terol (Spain).

-- Tom Murphy