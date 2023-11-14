Bengals vs. Ravens Week 11 Odds, Best Bets and Predictions

View the original article to see embedded media.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Bengals and Ravens are both coming off home losses that ended their respective four-game winning streaks. And now these two AFC North rivals have to regroup on short rest ahead of their second meeting of the season.

Cincinnati (5–4) looked like it had found a groove before the Texans came to town. Baltimore (7–3) similarly looked unstoppable for the better part of the last month until a fourth-quarter mishap against the Browns altered the outcome of Sundays game. The Ravens, who beat the Bengals on the road 27–24 in Week 2, are still in first place in the only division in the NFL where every team has a winning record.

Baltimore is a 3.5-point favorite over Cincinnati at M&T Bank Stadium on Thursday Night Football, according to SI Sportsbook

. The total is set at 46.5 points.

Bengals vs. Ravens Odds and Game Info

Moneyline: Bengals (+155) | Ravens (-188)

Spread: CIN +3.5 (-110) | BAL -3.5 (-110)

Total: 46.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-118)

Game Info: Thursday, Nov. 16, 8:15 p.m. ET | Prime Video

Bengals vs. Ravens Best Bet: Over 46.5 (-110)

Joe Burrow and the Bengals take on the Ravens in an AFC North rivalry on Thursday night.

Cincinnati and Baltimore Key Stats and Fun Facts:

Even after Sundays loss, the Ravens (+113) maintain the best point differential in the NFL.

The Bengals are in last place in the AFC North and have the leagues hardest remaining schedule. They are currently out of the playoff picture.

Lamar Jackson is 7–1 as a starter against Cincinnati in his career.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Get up to $100 from SI Sportsbook in Colorado, Michigan and Virginia

Bet $5 on FanDuel and get $200 in Bonus Bets if not in those states

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Bengals were without receiver Tee Higgins (hamstring) and defensive end Sam Hubbard (ankle) in the loss to Houston. Cincinnati was clearly better equipped to play without Higgins than Hubbard as Burrow threw for over 300 yards and two touchdowns but the Texans 27 points tied a season-high against Lou Anarumos defense.

Its possible the Bengals are without Higgins, Hubbard and defensive end Trey Hendrickson (knee) come Thursday. Cincinnatis sack leader hyperextended his knee Sunday and could reportedly be sidelined for a few weeks. That puts Anuramos defense at a disadvantage against the Ravens No. 1 rushing offense. However, left tackle Ronnie Stanley (knee) is currently questionable as well.

Its a star-studded injury report for both teams as Baltimores top cornerback Marlon Humphrey (calf) was also injured Sunday, putting his status for Thursdays bout in doubt.

Lamar Jackson outplayed Burrow when these teams played in Cincinnati earlier in the year. Burrow was still dealing with his preseason calf injury at the time and he finished with just 222 yards on 41 attempts. He had his most success when targeting Higgins, who caught both of Burrows touchdown passes. JaMarr Chase was held to a season-low 31 yards in that matchup.

On the other hand, Jackson totaled 237 passing yards on eight fewer attempts than Burrow and added 54 rushing yards as the Ravens gashed the Bengals for 178 on the ground. Cincinnatis run defense continues to be an issue. Houston finished with 188 rushing yards on Sunday and only the Broncos and Jets allow more rushing yards per game to opponents.

Between Jackson and running backs Gus Edwards and rookie speedster Keaton Mitchell, the Ravens will likely try to exploit that weakness again, especially considering the Bengals defensive front isn't at full strength.

Baltimore has boasted one of the NFLs best defenses this season and the 33 points Cleveland scored was by far the most this unit has allowed. Though that high total was aided by a pick-six, Deshaun Watson was able to move the ball through the air and the Browns also ran for 178 yards.

The total was set at 45.5 when these teams met earlier in the season and the over cashed easily in a 27–24 Ravens win. The over has hit in three of the last four Baltimore games and in three of the last five Bengals games. With defensive stars likely sidelined for both teams, count on Jackson and Burrow to deliver offensive fireworks in a rare prime-time meeting between two teams with winning records.