Computing group inducts UAM professor

Lori Selby, associate professor of Computer Information Systems at the University of Arkansas at Monticello, was recently inducted into the Arkansas Academy of Computing.

The honor was in recognition of more than 20 years of significant and sustained contributions to the computing industry in Arkansas, according to a news release.

"I am profoundly honored to be inducted into the Arkansas Academy of Computing in recognition of my contributions to advancing computing opportunities for students in Arkansas," Selby said. "The Arkansas Academy of Computing's relentless pursuit of excellence has made a lasting and positive impact on information technology education and job prospects within our state. The AAoC brings together the best and brightest in the field, and I am truly excited about the prospect of working alongside these visionaries."

Selby is the director of student internships for CIS at UAM and has designed and developed websites for area businesses.

Through her service on numerous academic committees, she assists with accreditation reports, Blackboard Ultra product development, maintaining guidelines to meet accessibility compliance and reviewing academic proposals and changes to the university catalog, according to the release.

Selby has developed CIS curricula used by the academic programs. She attends conferences and webinars to enhance professional development, maintain relevancy in the IT field and collaborate with professional educators.

As a partner in PTC Production Inc., an agricultural row-crop farming business, she has computerized field operations, enhancing production and compliance with state regulators. Selby serves on the Southeast Arkansas Regional Workforce Advisory Council and has worked with area high school students on STEM collaboration, according to th release.

Brian Hairston, dean of the UAM School of CIS, celebrated Selby's achievement.

"Ms. Selby is very deserving of the recognition of induction to the Arkansas Academy of Computing. During her career at UAM, she has taught, mentored and developed hundreds of students who have gone on to successful careers in the information technology industry across the state and the country," Hairston said.

According to David Douglas, president of the AAoC, the overall mission of the AAoC is to support computing and technology in Arkansas. Details: www.araoc.org.

VA sets November virtual claims clinic

The Little Rock VA Regional Office will hold a virtual claims clinic for Arkansas Veterans from 4-6 p.m. Thursday. To reserve a timeslot, veterans should call (501) 370-3829 before 4 p.m. Wednesday, according to a news release.

During the claims clinic, veterans may speak one-on-one to staff of the Little Rock VA Regional Office regarding their claims for VA benefits.

VA disability compensation offers a monthly tax-free payment to veterans who got sick or injured while serving in the military and to veterans whose service made an existing condition worse, according to the release.

The staff will be available to answer questions about existing VA benefits claims and how to file a new one.

The main office of the Little Rock VA Regional Office is located at 2200 Fort Roots Drive in North Little Rock and open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Veteran Assist Phone Line, 501-370-3829, is staffed Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Operation Christmas Child

Operation Christmas Child is again collecting and shoebox gifts and delivering them to children worldwide with help of generous donors. The project has been going on for three decades.

"The project of Samaritan's Purse partners with local churches across the globe to deliver these tangible expressions of God's love to children in need," according to a news release.

Shoebox gifts prepared by donors and filled with toys, personal care items, and school supplies may be dropped off now during National Collection Week, Nov. 13-20, at participating sites. More than 4,500 drop-off locations are now open, including those in southeast Arkansas.

Local sites collecting shoebox gifts through Nov. 20 include:

mPine Bluff, Family Church Pine Bluff, 2309 S. Poplar St.

mSheridan, True Hope Church, 707 N. Main St.

mStar City, South Side Missionary Baptist Church, 905 S. Lincoln Ave.

mStuttgart, Stuttgart First Baptist Church Activity Center, 2109 S. Columbus St.

mDumas, First Baptist Church, 200 E. Waterman St.

mDeWitt, First Baptist Church, 322 W. First St.

Operation Christmas Child hopes to collect enough shoeboxes to reach another 11 million children this year. This season, there's still time for individuals, families, and groups to transform empty shoeboxes into fun gifts.

"This season, children around the world need a tangible reminder that there is hope and that God loves them," said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan's Purse. "Through these shoebox gifts packed with special items, children also receive the opportunity to hear about the eternal hope found in Jesus Christ."

For details or other drop-off locations, visit https://samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/drop-off-locations/.