Fort Smith involved in new college baseball league

FORT SMITH -- Baseball in the city of Fort Smith has a deep history. From historic Andrews Field to Hunts Park, many of the game's greatest players have made stops in Fort Smith. The next chapter in America's pastime in the city was announced Monday.

Fort Smith will be one of six founding franchises in the Mid-America League, a college baseball league set for its inaugural season in 2024. It was all made official Monday at a news conference downtown at the United States Marshals Museum.

"We are very excited to bring a team here to Fort Smith," Mid-America League President Matt Perry said. "I've been coming here for 20 or so years talking about the possibilities of this concept. We really wanted to bring baseball to this market. It's hard to believe it's finally here."

The Mid-America League will consist of collegiate players from all NCAA divisions, NAIA and junior college programs and will also have roster spots for non-college players seeking to further their careers. Teams from Arkansas, Oklahoma, Texas and Louisiana will play a 68-game season with 34 home and 34 road games between late May and early August. The league developed by National Sports Services and Ventura Sports Group will also feature a playoffs to crown a champion.

"This is all about development," said Perry, who is also the President of the National Sports Services. "Our core will be collegiate age players. We want to give players a chance to grow. One of the neat things we'll add is the name, image and likeness opportunities. We want to give our kids a chance to earn extra income while playing with that program. This is all about baseball, and it will have a minor league vibe."

The Fort Smith franchise has a contest to name the team on its website and has yet to announce where games will be played in 2024 but will do so soon after finalizing an agreement with a local existing facility, Perry said. The long term goal is to have a stadium for the team near the banks of the Arkansas River, where the press conference was held. The Fort Smith Board of Directors in August agreed to spend $75,000 to study the possible development of a baseball or multi-use stadium.

It was announced Monday that Fort Smith native Bennie Westphal will be a part of the local baseball team ownership group. Westphal said it's a dream come true for him to bring the sport he loves so much to his hometown in a greater capacity.

"This is really an exciting time," Westphal said. "I've probably talked with Matt about this for 25 years. I've been a baseball guy my whole life. My father played baseball for the Razorbacks. Matt and I have been trying to put this together for many years. I think this is something the community will enjoy. This is a very successful group of people putting this league together. I'm ready for opening day already."

The Fort Smith franchise has tabbed Michigan native Greg Kigar to be its general manager. Being a part of a baseball program won't be new for him. Kigar comes from a varied sports background, which includes the past four years working with the Lansing Lugnuts, a minor league team for the Oakland Athletics. He supervised special events at the stadium and was involved in all facets of team operations. Kigar was also the Assistant Athletic Director at Central Michigan University for six years.

"I'm really a man of few words," Kigar said during the press conference. "My family moved here a little more than a week now, and we've enjoyed our time. I'm ready to get to work, getting a coaching staff and players in here. This will be baseball first and we want to do something special."

With the Mid-America League set to be composed of college players, it's only natural a partnership has formed with the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith. Perry said working side by side with the local university has been key for the Fort Smith team.

"We have been working very closely with UAFS," Perry said. "Director of Athletics Curtis Janz and baseball coach Todd Holland have been invaluable. We've talked about what we want to do with this league and having their players involved. I think they will be well represented on our roster."

Holland, who has coached the UAFS baseball team since 2014, said he is excited to see even more baseball in the area.

"Anything that helps the community is always good," Holland said. "This will be a good place for kids around here to play. Travel baseball can be far away sometimes. Our best player last year had to go to Virginia just to play summer ball. If we can offer something in this area to kids instead of traveling a long way, it will be good for the city of Fort Smith."

Baseball has deep roots in the River Valley. Throughout 1921-1953, Fort Smith was home to various minor league baseball teams. Andrews Field in Fort Smith over the years saw greats play there such as Willie Mays, Frank Robinson and Hank Aaron, among many others.

"Baseball is coming our way," Fort Smith Mayor George McGill said with a smile. "It's been a part of Fort Smith history for a long, long time. My dad played in the old Negro Leagues as a left-handed pitcher. He played at the old Andrews Field. I enjoyed learning the exploits of when he played. We are going to have baseball back now. I call on everyone of the River Valley to show up and cheer for this team. It's going to be fun. This will help us set us apart from other cities. This is an amazing development heading our way."