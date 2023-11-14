Junmyung Lee, of Dedham, Mass., and Han Lee, of Cambridge, Mass., waived their right to a preliminary hearing in a scheme in which federal prosecutors say they rented high-end apartments to use as brothels in Watertown and Cambridge, Mass., and Tysons and Fairfax, Va.

Marquise Webb and Brian Innocent, both 24, of Westchester County, N.Y., were arrested amid a fight on a New York City subway and charged with assault of a police officer and criminal possession of a weapon, among other lesser charges, police said.

Dean Gregory, whose terminally ill 8-month-old daughter was granted Italian citizenship before her death, said courts "did succeed in taking Indi's body and dignity, but they can never take her soul."

Ksenia Fadeyeva, who used to run Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny's office in Tomsk and had a seat in a local legislature, was jailed after a judge ruled she violated restrictions imposed on her while she was under house arrest, said Andrei Fateyev, who reported the development on his Telegram channel.

Aine Davis, 39, a convert to Islam who was convicted in Turkey of being part of the Islamic State group, was sentenced to eight years in prison in Britain after he pleaded guilty to having a firearm for terrorism purposes and two charges of funding terrorism.

Seann Pietila, 19, of Pickford, Mich., pleaded guilty to using social media to make violent threats against Jewish people last summer and admitted in a plea agreement with prosecutors that he told someone he had a plan to kill or injure Jewish people and wanting to post the attack online.

Minouche Shafik, president of Columbia University, and Irving Medical Center CEO Dr. Katrina Armstrong said in a statement the university failed sexual abuse victims of former gynecologist Robert Hadden "and for that we are deeply sorry."

Danilo Cavalcante, 34, convicted of the murder of an ex-girlfriend before his Aug. 31 escape from a Pennsylvania prison, faces new theft, burglary and other charges in connection with reported crimes committed while he was on the run, authorities said.

Michael Burgess, 72, physician and 11-term Republican congressman of Texas, announced that he will not seek reelection for his U.S. House seat.