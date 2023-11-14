Man, 33, sentenced for ammo possession

A Crittenden County man involved in a shootout at a West Memphis truck stop two years ago was sentenced to 47 months in federal prison on one count of being a felon in possession of ammunition.

Fernando Wynn, 33, pleaded guilty last November to the count, which carries a maximum 10 year prison term.

According to a plea agreement, Wynn admitted approaching two brothers who were working as mechanics at the Flying J truck stop in West Memphis on Sept. 14, 2021, and opening fire following a brief altercation.

According to court documents, Wynn admitted to approaching the two brothers, who were working on a vehicle at the time and saying something to one of the brothers, who replied to him, “I’m not fighting you.” At that point, records said, Wynn began firing at the men from the garage entrance while one of the brothers returned fire from the truck stop parking lot, striking Wynn in the leg.

West Memphis police located a number of 9mm shell casings in the area from which Wynn was shooting, records said, and Wynn was located at a nearby hospital where he was being treated for his wound.

According to Crittenden County Circuit Court records, Wynn was initially charged in court there with 11 counts of first degree battery and one count of possession of firearms by certain persons.

Those charges were dismissed in April 2022 about four months after Wynn was federally charged by a grand jury indictment which was handed up the previous December.

According to court records, Wynn was previously convicted of robbery in 2009 in Crittenden County Circuit Court and was given a 10-year suspended sentence.

Wynn appeared before Chief U.S. District Judge D. Price Marshall Jr.

He was represented by Mark Alan Jesse of North Little Rock. Assistant U.S. Attorney Amanda Jegley appeared for Assistant U.S. Attorney Lauren Eldridge, who prosecuted the case.

I n ad d i t i o n to t h e 47-month prison sentence, Marshall ordered Wynn to serve one year on supervised release after he leaves prison and to pay a $100 mandatory special assessment.

He allowed Wynn to remain free on bond until he is to self-report to the Bureau of Prisons on Jan. 12, 2024.



