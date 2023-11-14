Man killed during standoff with sheriff's deputies in White County

White County deputies on Monday night shot and killed a man who pointed a gun at a deputy during a standoff that followed a traffic stop turned pursuit, a release from the sheriff’s office states.

Deputies killed Curtis Lindsey when he threatened to kill and aimed a pistol at deputies trying to breach a Tweedy Road residence where he had taken shelter following a chase, the release states.

Deputies first encountered Lindsey around 9:44 p.m., when he fled a traffic stop and drove to the area of Shiloh and Tweedy roads, where he bailed out and fled on foot, the release states.

During the foot chase, he pulled a revolver and threatened to kill the pursuing deputy, who took cover and lost sight of Lindsey, the release says.

Canine units tracked Lindsey to the Tweedy Road residence, where he had barricaded the door with a refrigerator, the release says. After trying to get his attention with a loudspeaker for more than 30 minutes, members of the agency’s Special Response Team used “chemical irritants” to try and force Lindsey out of the house, the release says.

The attempts were unsuccessful, leading to the attempt at breaching the house that ended in Lindsey’s killing, the release says.

The deputies involved in the incident have been placed on leave per agency policy while Arkansas State Police investigators look into the use of force, the release states. State police routinely investigate uses of force by Arkansas policing agencies.

At the time of the pursuit, Lindsey had outstanding warrants from police in Kensett and Beebe as well as from sheriff’s offices in White, Van Buren and Nevada counties, the release states.