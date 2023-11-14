Man who confessed to 32-year-old murder pleads innocent in Fulton County case

Varner Unit inmate earlier confessed to slaying in letter

Today at 3:50 a.m.

by Daniel McFadin

Rick Allen Headley (left), an inmate at the Varner Unit in Lincoln County, and Sabrina Lynn Underwood are shown in these undated file photos. Headley has been charged with first-degree murder in Underwood's 1991 death. (Courtesy photos)

The convicted murderer who last year wrote a letter confessing to a 32-year-old slaying in north Arkansas and later confessed to investigators, pleaded innocent in court Monday morning, according to documents.

Rick