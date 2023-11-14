Man who confessed to 32-year-old murder pleads innocent in Fulton County case

The convicted murderer who last year wrote a letter confessing to a 32-year-old slaying in north Arkansas and later confessed to investigators, pleaded innocent in court Monday morning, according to documents.
Rick
Varner Unit inmate earlier confessed to slaying in letter
Today at 3:50 a.m.
The convicted murderer who last year wrote a letter confessing to a 32-year-old slaying in north Arkansas and later confessed to investigators, pleaded innocent in court Monday morning, according to documents.
Rick