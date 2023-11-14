NBA Best Bets and Bold Predictions: Timberwolves vs. Warriors

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Timberwolves and Warriors meet again in San Francisco on Tuesday night, two days after Minnesota beat Golden State for its sixth straight win.

Stephen Curry led all scorers with 38 points in Sundays 116–110 loss, but Anthony Edwards 33 points helped the T-Wolves hold off a fourth-quarter comeback bid by the Dubs. Minnesota (7–2) has been one of the biggest surprises through the first few weeks of the NBA season with the third-best record in the West and the No. 1 defensive rating in the league. Golden State (6–5) was off to a similarly strong start before dropping four of its last five.

Few teams were tougher to beat at home than the Warriors last year, but theyre off to a 1–3 start at Chase Center so far.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Golden State Warriors Odds

Spread: Timberwolves +1.5 (-110) | Warriors -1.5 (-125)

Moneyline: MIN (+100) | GSW (-138)

Total: 220.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-125)

Game Info: Tuesday, Nov. 14 | 10 p.m. ET

Best Bet: Anthony Edwards Rebounds + Assists Over 10.5 (-110)

Bold Prediction: Stephen Curry Hits 6+ Threes

Steph Curry is averaging slightly more than five three-pointers each Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports

Edwards has stuffed the stat sheet through nine games. His rebound and assist numbers — not to mention his top-10 scoring average — are currently career-highs and hes had 11 or more combined boards and dimes in all but two games this season. Edwards corralled six rebounds and dished six assists Sunday against the Warriors and hes positioned to repeat those figures, especially with how often hes on the floor.

Curry connected on five-of-13 threes last time out against the leagues best three-point defense and hes averaging 5.6 makes from deep on the year. Hes hit six or more three pointers more often than not this season and hes taking a league-high 12.6 per game. In whats projected to be a tight game against a fellow Western Conference contender, look for Curry to get the best of Minnesotas tough perimeter defense and go over his three-point prop at plus odds.

