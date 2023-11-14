NWA outdoor briefs

Hike explores Lincoln Lake

Hill 'N Dale Hiking Club will hike the Eagle View Loop trail at Lincoln Lake on Thursday. The hike is 4.6 miles with an option to add another mile.

All hikers are welcome. Interested hikers should email hillndalehike@gmail.com for details. See bvhikingclub.com for club information.

Run in the dirt

Bentonville Dirt Circus, a trail running event for amateur and professional trail runners, is set for Friday and Saturday in Bentonville. The event offers 5- and 10-kilometer races, a 1-kilometer run for kids, virtual races and a running expo. Rush Running Company, Visit Bentonville and UltraSignup are hosting the event.

A $10,000 prize purse is offered for the 10-kilometer race to attract professional trail runners as their end-of-season race. Visit the UltraSignup website for information and registration.

Run a trap line

A free program on how to set a trap line will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Janet Huckabee Arkansas River Valley Nature Center, 8300 Wells Lake Road, in Fort Smith. The program will show beginner trappers different types of traps and how to use them. Go to agfc.com to register.

Walk visits 'singing bridge'

Ozark Hill Hikers invite all walkers to join a walk on Nov. 22 in Bentonville. Registration is from 9:30 to 10 a.m. at the Casey's store, 100 S.E. J St. in Bentonville.

There is a short drive to the start point where participants will choose either a 5- or 10-kilometer walk. This walk is along Coler Creek, over the "singing bridge," and by the Airship Cafe. Membership in the Ozark Hill Hikers is $12 per year prorated $1 for each month remaining in the calendar year. For more information, email bvvohh@gmail.com or call (479) 381-9366.

Volunteer at science center

Ozark Natural Science Center in Madison County seeks volunteers for a work day Dec. 2 at the center. There are two sessions. One is from 9 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 4 p.m.

Bring water, work gloves and tools, though some tools will be provided. Tools needed include chain saws, rakes and loppers. Work includes firewood cutting, trail maintenance, mulching and raking. Go to onsc.us/events to volunteer.

Hunt geared for families

Arkansas Game and Fish Commission invites families to register for a mentored waterfowl hunt Dec. 8-10 on private land near Grady, southeast of Pine Bluff.

The hunt is designed for youngsters and their parents or guardians who have never been on a waterfowl hunt. Families selected for the hunt should bring weather appropriate clothing. Hunters 16 or older must have an Arkansas hunting license, state duck stamp and federal duck stamp and be registered in the free Harvest Information Program. Shotguns and ammunition can be provided if needed. Go to agfc.com to register.

Center sets nature camp

A three-day nature and science camp for families will be held Dec. 15-17 at the Ozark Natural Science Center in Madison County. All ages are welcome. Go to onsc.us/events for details and registration.

Hobbs hosts permit hunts

Hobbs State Park-Conservation area will hold three firearms deer hunts in November and December. Most of the park's trails will close temporarily for these hunts. All hunts require a special permit.

A muzzle-loader hunt will be Nov. 17-20. A modern gun hunt will be Dec. 8-11. Youth modern gun hunt will be Dec. 16-17.

Archery deer hunting is allowed without a special permit during the statewide archery deer season that opened Sept. 23 and closes Feb. 29.

Learn furbearer trapping

A free class on trapping will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Dec. 2 at the J.B. and Johnelle Hunt Family Ozark Highlands Nature Center. Registration is not required.

Expert trappers will show and demonstrate various kinds of traps and teach field techniques to target various furbearers from raccoons to coyotes. Trapping regulations will be discussed.

Team up outdoors

Coler Mountain Bike Preserve in Bentonville offers outdoor team building activities designed for corporate groups and organizations. Expert-led activities include group-oriented mountain biking, hiking and outdoor workshops. Visit www.peelcompton.org/ for details or email scott.dirksen@peelcompton.org for information.

Hike with a guide

Ozark Natural Science Center north of Huntsville offer guided nature hikes from 9 to 11 a.m. the second Saturday of each month around the center grounds and Madison County Wildlife Management Area. Cost is by donation.

The hike Dec. 9 will focus on identifying animal tracks and scat, winter tree identification and other activities. Call the center at (479) 202-8340 for details.