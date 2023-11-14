FOOTBALL

Hoke out at San Diego State

San Diego State announced Monday that Brady Hoke will retire at the end of a disappointing season that has seen the Aztecs play before many empty seats in their new stadium and plummet to the bottom of the Mountain West standings just two years after a 12-win season. The school said Hoke will retire after coaching the final two games, at San Jose State on Saturday and at home against Fresno State on Nov. 25. The Aztecs are 3-7 overall -- missing bowl eligibility for the first time since 2009 -- and tied for last in the Mountain West with New Mexico at 1-5. Hoke, 65, is 39-31 (.557) in six seasons at San Diego State and in the fourth season of his second term as Aztecs head coach. SDSU won a school-record 12 games in 2021, its second season playing its home games at an MLS stadium in suburban Los Angeles while 35,000-seat Snapdragon Stadium was being built at the former site of Qualcomm Stadium.

Jaguars' WR arrested

Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Zay Jones was arrested on a misdemeanor domestic battery charge Monday. Jones was booked into the Duval County Jail in Jacksonville, Fla., on Monday evening and was scheduled to make a first appearance before a judge today. Jail records did not indicate exactly why Isaiah Avery Jones, 28, had been arrested. The jail shows his arrest was for domestic battery causing bodily harm. A first-degree misdemeanor in Florida is punishable by up to 180 days in jail and up to a $1,000 fine. Punishment may also include court costs, restitution, probation, treatment and/or community service. Jones has missed four consecutive games because of lingering knee soreness and six of the last seven. He has eight receptions for 78 yards and two touchdowns this season and 261 catches for 2,785 yards and 59 TDs in a seven-year NFL career spanning Buffalo, Oakland, Las Vegas and Jacksonville.

Vikings' LB hospitalized

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Jordan Hicks was taken to a hospital after Minnesota's 27-19 win Sunday against the New Orleans Saints and had a procedure to alleviate pressure from a contusion in his shin. Vikings Coach Kevin O'Connell said Monday that Hicks had compartment syndrome after taking a direct shot to his shin in Sunday's game. Hicks was taken to the hospital immediately following the game and was still hospitalized a day later. O'Connell said Hicks, Minnesota's leading tackler, would likely miss this week's game at Denver. Hicks has 87 tackles, one sack, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries while playing nearly every defensive snap for the Vikings this season.

Patriots release DB Jones

The New England Patriots released defensive back Jack Jones on Monday after a tumultuous season that began with his arrest for bringing guns into the airport and ended with him unable to earn playing time for the last-place team. Jones, 25, was a fourth-round draft pick in 2022 who played in 13 games last year and four this season, missing the first six with a hamstring injury. The Patriots are 2-8 -- last in the AFC East and tied for last in the conference. After intercepting two passes as a rookie, Jones saw decreased playing time this season, getting on the field for 10 snaps in Sunday's 10-6 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Germany.

BASKETBALL

Bucks' forward out 2 months

Milwaukee Bucks forward Jae Crowder will miss about two months due to a left adductor and abdominal tear. Crowder got hurt Saturday in a 112-97 loss at Orlando. The Bucks announced the severity of Crowder's injury Monday after he was evaluated by Dr. Bill Meyers in Philadelphia. The Bucks said Crowder is scheduled to undergo surgery today. Crowder, 33, had played in each of the Bucks' first nine games this season and was averaging 8.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists and 26.7 minutes. The 6-6 forward had made two starts.

BASEBALL

Mendoza gets 3-year deal

Carlos Mendoza was officially hired Monday as manager of the New York Mets with a three-year contract and the task of leading a turnaround from 2023's huge failure. The 43-year-old will be introduced Tuesday at Citi Field. His deal includes a team option for 2027. Mendoza spent the past four seasons across town as Aaron Boone's bench coach with the New York Yankees. He replaced Buck Showalter, fired by the Mets on the final day of the season after two years as manager.

TENNIS

Alcaraz falls in ATP debut

Considering all that he's accomplished over the last two years -- two Grand Slam titles and finishing last season as No. 1 -- Carlos Alcaraz no doubt belongs among the world's elite. Still, this wouldn't have been the ATP Finals debut the 20-year-old Spaniard was hoping for at the season-ending event for the year's top eight players. After missing the finals last year because of an abdominal injury, Alcaraz was beaten in his opening match on Monday by two-time champion Alexander Zverev 6-7 (3), 6-3, 6-4. In the other red group match, Daniil Medvedev quickly dispatched his good friend Andrey Rublev 6-4, 6-2. Zverev also missed last year's edition after tearing ligaments in his right ankle in the French Open semifinals. But the big-serving German clearly likes the fast conditions inside the Pala Alpitour in Turin, Italy, where he claimed the title two years ago. Zverev served 16 aces to Alcaraz's 11, saved five of six break points, and never really let Alcaraz feel in control.

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (14) is stopped by New England Patriots cornerbacks Myles Bryant and Jack Jones, right, in the first half of an NFL football game in Frankfurt, Germany Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

