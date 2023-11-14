Other Days

100 years ago

Nov. 14, 1923

Dr. Samuel E. Smith, of Pine Bluff, was acquitted yesterday afternoon in United States District Court of the charge of violating the federal anti-narcotic law. It was said that the first vote of the jury stood seven to five for acquittal. Five witnesses were used by the government, including Lucien Matthews, federal narcotic inspector. One witness testified that he negotiated a deal with Dr. Smith, whereby a quantity of morphine was obtained in exchange for a pistol. The revolver was the property of Inspector Matthews, it is said.

50 years ago

Nov. 14, 1973

ARKADELPHIA -- Wayne R. Williams ... an Arkadelphia lawyer, has filed a motion in Clark Circuit Court to quash a Grand Jury indictment returned against him last week. He alleged that the Grand Jury was stacked when it charged him with bribery and obtaining money under false pretense...William's wife, Janice, also a lawyer, has filed a $1 million damage suit against Judge Goodson and H. W. (Bill) McMillan, another Arkadelphia lawyer ... The motion notes that McMillan is attorney for the Merchants and Planters Bank and Trust Company of Arkadelphia and is a leader of a prominent church in the city. It charges that one of the members of the Grand Jury is related to McMillan by marriage and that the juror's father is the president of the bank.

25 years ago

Nov. 14, 1998

DARDANELLE -- A Dardanelle gynecologist accused of providing substandard care, improperly storing and using drugs, and other offenses was sanctioned Friday with a five-year term of probation by the Arkansas State Medical Board. Dr. Thomas Hejna, whose license was temporarily suspended by the board in August, will be allowed to resume practicing medicine during his probation as long as he complies with certain conditions ... The board's investigation started after a former employee complained about unsanitary conditions in the clinic, which is attached to Hejna's home, improper billing practices and failure to keep narcotic drugs locked up and properly inventoried.

10 years ago

Nov. 14, 2013

After Little Rock Zoo veterinarian Kim Rainwater decided Chiquita the orangutan needed surgery for an ovarian cyst, the zoo decided to try something new: It asked a nonveterinarian to perform the operation. Zoo staff members wanted Chiquita, 44, to have a laproscopy procedure -- a less-invasive surgery -- so there wouldn't be incision wounds for her to pick at, zoo spokesman Susan Altrui said. To do that, they needed a doctor trained in the surgery. So they called Dr. Brian Burton, an obstetrician and gynecologist at The Women's Clinic, P.A. in Little Rock. Burton agreed and donated his morning on Nov. 5 to the three-hour operation at the zoo's veterinary hospital.