Palestinians fleeing hospitals

KHAN YOUNIS, Gaza Strip -- Battles between Israel and Hamas around hospitals forced thousands of Palestinians to flee from some of the last perceived safe places in northern Gaza, stranding critically wounded patients, newborns and their caregivers with dwindling supplies and no electricity, health officials said Monday.

With Israeli forces fighting in the center of Gaza City, the territory's main city, both sides have seized the plight of hospitals as a symbol of the larger war, now in its sixth week. The fighting was triggered by Hamas' Oct. 7 surprise attack into Israel, whose response has led to thousands of deaths -- and much destruction -- across Gaza.

Israel maintains Hamas fighters are operating out of buildings designated for humanitarian purposes -- including medical facilities, schools and mosques. On Monday, the military released footage of a children's hospital that its forces moved into over the weekend, showing weapons it said it found inside, as well as rooms in the basement where it believes the militants were holding some of the around 240 hostages they abducted during the initial attack.

"Hamas uses hospitals as an instrument of war," said Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, the army's chief spokesperson, standing in a room of the Rantisi Children's Hospital decorated with a colorful children's drawing of a tree. Explosive vests, grenades and RPGs were displayed on the floor.

Meanwhile, gunfire and explosions raged Monday around Gaza City's main hospital, Shifa, which has been encircled by Israeli troops for days. Tens of thousands of people have fled the hospital in the past few days and headed to the southern Gaza Strip, including large numbers of displaced people who had taken shelter there, as well as patients who could move.

Munir al-Bursh, director general of the Gaza Health Ministry, said that 200 families in the vicinity of Shifa cannot move from their homes.

For Palestinians, Shifa evokes the suffering of civilians. For weeks, staff members running low on supplies have performed surgery there on war-wounded patients, including children, without anesthesia. After the weekend's mass exodus, about 650 patients and 500 staff remain in the hospital, which can no longer function, along with around 2,500 displaced Palestinians sheltering inside with little food or water.

After power for Shifa's incubators went out days ago, the Health Ministry in Hamas-ruled Gaza on Monday released a photo it says shows about a dozen premature babies wrapped in blankets together on a bed to keep them at a proper temperature. Otherwise, "they immediately die," said the Health Ministry's spokesperson Medhat Abbas, who added that four of the babies had been delivered by cesarean section after their mothers died. "I hope they will remain alive despite the disaster this hospital is passing through," he said.

Abbas said at least 100 bodies were decomposing in the hospital complex -- with about 50 inside the hospital and dozens more in morgues that have run out of power.

The Israeli military says Hamas has set up its main command center in and beneath the Shifa compound, though it has provided little evidence. Both Hamas and Shifa Hospital staff deny the Israeli allegations.

U.S. President Joe Biden said Monday that Shifa "must be protected."

"It is my hope and expectation that there will be less intrusive action," Biden said in the Oval Office.

Earlier today , the Israeli military said in a statement that it had started an effort to transfer incubators from Israel to Shifa. It was not clear if the incubators had been delivered or how they will be powered.

International law gives hospitals special protections during war. But hospitals can lose those protections if combatants use them to hide fighters or to store weapons, according to the International Committee of the Red Cross.

Still, there must be plenty of warning to allow evacuation of staff and patients, and if harm to civilians from an attack is disproportionate to the military objective, it is illegal under international law. In an editorial published Friday in Britain's The Guardian newspaper, International Criminal Court prosecutor Karim Khan said the attacker must meet a high burden of proof to show that a hospital has lost its protections.

Al-Quds Hospital, the second largest in the enclave, was surrounded Monday by Israeli forces and unable to evacuate its 300 remaining patients and medical workers because of Israeli bombardments and gunfire, Nebal Farsakh, a spokesperson for the Palestine Red Crescent Society, which runs the hospital, said from the West Bank city of Ramallah.

The hospital has been almost entirely cut off for six days, Farsakh said. The team had communicated with al-Quds workers on radios connected to the hospital's ambulance system but lost touch Monday morning, she said.

The Red Cross was attempting Monday to evacuate some 6,000 patients, staff and displaced people from Al-Quds after it shut down for lack of fuel, but the Red Cross said its convoy had to turn back because of shelling and fighting. Farsakh said the hospital's evacuation plan included a convoy of six vehicles, two of which were ambulances, as the fleet has been diminished by fuel shortages and airstrikes. She said thousands of displaced Gazans fled on foot from the hospital in recent days as the fighting nearby grew more intense and supplies dwindled. As of last week, the hospital had been hosting at least 12,000 people.

On Monday, Israel released a video showing what it said was a militant with a rocket-propelled grenade launcher entering Al-Quds Hospital. An Israeli tank was stationed nearby.

The Israel Defense Forces said in a statement that a "terrorist squad embedded itself in the area of the Al-Quds Hospital, fired from the hospital entrance at IDF soldiers, and was subsequently eliminated." Twenty-one militants were killed, the IDF said.

At Shifa Hospital, the Health Ministry said 32 patients, including three babies, have died since its emergency generator ran out of fuel Saturday. It said 36 babies, as well as other patients, are at risk of dying because life-saving equipment cannot function.

Goudat Samy al-Madhoun, a health care worker, said he was among around 50 patients, staff and displaced people who made it out of Shifa and to the south Monday, including a woman who had been receiving kidney dialysis. He said those remaining in the hospital were mainly eating dates.

Al-Madhoun said Israeli forces fired on the group several times, wounding one man who had to be left behind. The dialysis patient's son was detained at an Israeli checkpoint on the road south, he said.

The military said it placed 79 gallons of fuel several blocks from Shifa, but Hamas militants prevented staff from reaching it. The Health Ministry disputed that, saying Israel refused its request that the Red Crescent bring them the fuel rather than staff venturing out for it. The fuel would have provided less than an hour of electricity, it said.

The U.S. has pushed for temporary pauses to allow wider distribution of badly needed aid. Israel has agreed only to daily windows, during which civilians can flee northern Gaza along two main roads. It continues to strike what it says are militant targets across the territory, often killing women and children.

Israeli foreign minister Eli Cohen acknowledged to Israeli reporters Monday that international pressure is building, but he estimated the country still has a two- or three-week "diplomatic window," local media reported.

The Israeli military has urged Palestinians to flee south on foot through what it calls safe corridors. But its stated goal of separating civilians from Hamas militants has come at a heavy cost: More than two-thirds of Gaza's 2.3 million people have fled their homes.

Those who make it south face a host of other difficulties. U.N.-run shelters are overflowing, and the lack of fuel has paralyzed water treatment systems, leaving taps dry and sending sewage into the streets. Israel has barred the import of fuel for generators.

As of last Friday, more than 11,000 Palestinians, two-thirds of them women and minors, have been killed since the war began, according to the Health Ministry in Gaza, which does not differentiate between civilian and militant deaths. About 2,700 people have been reported missing.

Health officials have not updated the toll, citing the difficulty of collecting information.

At least 1,200 people have died on the Israeli side, mostly civilians killed in the initial Hamas attack. Palestinian militants are holding nearly 240 hostages seized in the raid, including children, women, men and older adults. The military says 44 soldiers have been killed in ground operations in Gaza.

Negotiations over the release of the estimated 240 Israeli and foreign hostages held by Hamas are "continuing to make progress day by day, hour by hour," White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Monday. "Qatar is talking to Hamas, Israel is talking to Qatar, the United States is talking to both."

His remarks followed comments by President Biden that "there is an effort to get this pause" in the fighting in Gaza "to deal with the release of prisoners."

"We have limited visibility into both the whereabouts of hostages and their condition," Sullivan said. "I cannot look you in the eye and tell you how many ... are still alive."

About 250,000 Israelis have evacuated from communities near Gaza, where Palestinian militants still fire barrages of rockets, and along the northern border, where Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah militant group repeatedly trade fire, including on Monday.

Information for this article was contributed by Najib Jobain, Jack Jeffrey, Amy Teibel, Samy Magdy and Bassem Mroue of The Associated Press and by Shira Rubin, Sarah Dadouch, Miriam Berger, Hazem Balousha, Hajar Harb, Michael Birnbaum and Karen DeYoung of The Washington Post.

This photo released by Dr. Marawan Abu Saada shows prematurely born Palestinian babies in Shifa Hospital in Gaza City on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023. (Dr. Marawan Abu Saada via AP)



An Israeli flag hangs between destroyed houses in the kibbutz Kfar Azza, Israel, near the Gaza Strip, Monday, Nov. 13, 2023. The kibbutz was attacked during the Hamas cross-border attack on Oct. 7, killing and capturing members of its community. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)



Palestinians check lists with the names of people allowed to cross to Egypt from the Gaza Strip in Rafah, Monday, Nov. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Hatem Ali)



People gather outside UN headquarters in Jerusalem to call for the return of the hostages kidnapped during the Oct. 7 Hamas cross-border attack in Israel, Monday, Nov. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)



Palestinians mourn over the body of their father, Mohsem al Hegi, who was killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip, in front of the morgue of al Aqsa Hospital in Deir al Balah, Gaza Strip, Monday, Nov. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Adel Hana)



Photographs of Israelis who were kidnapped during Hamas' unprecedented attack on Israel on Oct. 7 are glued atop a poster of the Israeli flag on a board in Jerusalem on Monday, Nov. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)



A woman shops at the Mahane Yehuda market in Jerusalem, Monday, November 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)



The Stars of David are engraved on bullet-shaped pendants displayed for sale at a souvenir shop in Jerusalem on Monday, Nov. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

