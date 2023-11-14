Paragould pedestrian fatally struck in crash

A pedestrian was fatally struck in a crash in Paragould on Saturday, preliminary reports from state troopers said.

Ashley Harris, 28, of Paragould was struck by a 2005 Nissan Murano on Arkansas 358 in Green County, the preliminary crash report from the Arkansas State Police said.

Harris was walking “in the eastbound traffic lane” around 11:11 p.m. Saturday evening and was stuck by the Nissan, knocking her into a ditch, according to the report.

She was pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner, the report said.

Troopers at the scene reported that roads were dry and the weather was clear at the time of the crash.

Almost 500 people have died in crashes on state roadways this year, according to reports published by the Arkansas Department of Public Safety.