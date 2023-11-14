Pine Bluff City Council member Mays announces bid for mayor





Fourth Ward Pine Bluff City Council member Steven B. Mays Sr. has announced his bid for mayor.

A graduate of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, Mays has a degree in business administration. He said he loves working for the city and the citizens in the 4th Ward, according to a news release.

Elected in 2010, Mays has been in public office for four terms.

"I love public service, and I love helping others in our great city of Pine Bluff, Arkansas," Mays said. "I want to continue the job that I started as your council member. I still have a vision to see the continued growth and development. We still have a lot of work to do together in order to rebuild, repair and restore our great city."

Mays listed several of his accomplishments while serving as a 4th Ward council member:

The "Fix It Now" plan of action.

Supported the restoration of University Drive.

Supports the Pine Bluff police, fire and emergency services and all other city departments.

Supported the restoration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park and the Coretta Scott King Center.

Supported the walking trail in the 4th Ward.

Worked on several community cleanups.

Past president and board member of the Family Community Development Corp. and an active member in the Pine Bluff community.

Created a platform to help senior citizens and veterans who needed assistance.

Supported the Dollarway School District.

Supported and worked with all youth programs.

Supported the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff administration, students and staff members.

Worked with the Neighborhood Watch programs.

Supported improvements to streets and neighborhoods.

Supported the West Side Neighborhood Improvement Projects in the Loop area.

Worked with the Arkansas Municipal League.

"I would like to thank all of you who have shown me support throughout my time as your 4th Ward alderman and senior council member on the city council. Let's finish what we started. There is still so much work for us to do together in our great city," Mays said in the release.

For details, call (870) 718-5869 or email stevenmays@rocketmail.com.



