Police halt protesters of Atlanta’s ‘Cop City’

ATLANTA -- Police used tear gas and flash-bang grenades Monday to halt a march against building an Atlanta-area police and firefighter training center that opponents call "Cop City."

More than 400 people marched about 2 miles from a park to the site in suburban DeKalb County, chanting "stop Cop City" and "Viva, viva Tortuguita," invoking the nickname of an activist who was fatally shot by state troopers while camping in the woods in protest earlier this year.

A wedge of marchers, including some in masks, goggles and chemical suits intended to protect against tear gas, pushed into a line of officers in riot gear on a road outside the training center site. Officers pushed back and deployed tear gas. One protester threw a canister back at officers.

Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum later said the protesters disobeyed orders to stop the march, noting they did not have a permit for it. He said marchers showing up with gas masks was one indication they sought to provoke police.

Protesters called Monday's march "Block Cop City," and events were held across the country in recent weeks to support the movement. It was the latest effort to stop construction of a project that has galvanized environmentalists and antipolice protesters across the country.

Some marchers retreated from the clash while others tried to wash away the effects of tear gas. Dozens of protesters ran into the woods near the property where the training center is being built and exited with their hands up. The marchers eventually retreated as a group without any arrests being made. Vomiting and irritation from the tear gas were the only apparent injuries.

Police agencies including the DeKalb County Police Department and Georgia state troopers were guarding the site, including with armored vehicles. Schierbaum said DeKalb County police arrested one person, but that agency did not announce any arrests.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and other supporters say the 85-acre, $90 million facility would replace inadequate training facilities and help the police department recruit and retain officers. Opponents say the facility could lead to greater police militarization and that its construction in the South River Forest will worsen environmental damage in a poor, majority-Black area.

A police officer runs out of a cloud of gas during a demonstration in opposition to a new police training center, Monday, Nov. 13, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)



Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum, holding a gas mask retrieved from a demonstration, speaks at a press conference in Atlanta on Monday, Nov. 13, 2023, following a clash between police and demonstrators protesting against Atlanta's public safety training center. Police characterized the tools (background) carried by demonstrators, some of whom used them to plant trees, as potential weapons. (Arvin Temkar/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)



