Sammy Hagar brings rock star friends to Rogers this summer

Sammy Hagar and pals -- Joe Satriani, Jason Bonham and Michael Anthony -- will be here this summer.

The former Van Halen frontman announced "The Best of All Worlds" Tour today. They rock out Rogers on Aug. 25 with special guest Loverboy at the Walmart AMP. Tickets are $49-$499.50 plus fees. Presales start Wednesday and go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 17.

Hagar will be joined by rock heavyweights and longtime bandmates Anthony and Bonham, but he revealed on The Howard Stern Show this morning that Satriani will complete the band. Australian musician Rai Thistlethwayte also joins the super group on keyboard and backing vocals

Collectively, Anthony, Satriani and Bonham have played together in nearly every phase of Hagar's career including Van Halen, Chickenfoot and The Circle, so fans can expect hits like "Finish What Ya Started," "5150," "Your Love is Driving Me Crazy," "Best of Both Worlds," and more.

"It's crazy to think that it'll be 20 years since Mikey and I played these songs with Van Halen on the 04' Best of Both Worlds Tour," Hagar was quoted in press release. "With Joe on board, we can take a deeper dive into those years. We're going to touch on some hits from my entire career, but seeing fans old and new really embrace the new collection sets off something in Mikey and me. We were at my birthday bash in Cabo for my 76th and looked at each other and high fived, like 'let's do it.' We pulled out a couple of them and it was an instant lovefest with the fans from our first riffs. The music we created is going to outlive us all. They deserve to be heard so it's time we go out and serve the fans that music, while we still can."