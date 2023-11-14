Second-chance FG gives Denver a win

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Wil Lutz got a do-over and kicked a 36-yard field goal as time expired, and the Denver Broncos won their third in a row by rallying for a 24-22 victory over the sloppy, turnover-prone Buffalo Bills on Monday night.

Lutz got a second chance after he missed wide right with four seconds remaining from 41 yards, but the play was negated when Buffalo was flagged for having 12 players on the field. Lutz also overcame his own struggles in a game he missed an extra point by hitting the left upright, and was unable to get another extra-point attempt off when holder Riley Dixon bobbled the snap.

After Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen scampered in from 6 yards to give the Bills their first and only lead, Russell Wilson oversaw a 10-play, 57-yard drive to set up Lutz's field goal. The key play of the drive came on third down and 10 from Buffalo's 45 when Wilson -- facing an all-out blitz -- lobbed a pass deep over the middle intended for Jerry Jeudy, who was clearly interfered with by defensive back Taron Johnson.

Johnson was flagged for pass interference, giving Denver the ball at Buffalo's 17.

The Broncos (4-5) have won three in a row and four of six since a 70-20 loss at Miami.

The Bills dropped to 5-5 following an outing in which they turned the ball over four times, with Allen throwing two interceptions and losing a fumble.

The only other game in NFL history that featured a 15-8 score at halftime just happened to involve the Bills and Broncos in their third meeting as American Football League rivals. Denver went on to beat Buffalo 22-10 on Sept. 19, 1961.

