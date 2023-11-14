UCA misses 2 late shots, falls to UAPB

CONWAY -- The University of Central Arkansas got the shot it wanted. It even got a second after the first one missed.

But ultimately, neither fell as UCA lost 85-83 to the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Monday night at the Farris Center.

With 11 seconds remaining, UAPB (3-1) guard Rashad Williams sunk a short jump-shot to break the deadlock and give the Golden Lions a two-point lead.

UCA (1-2) found Daniel Sofield open in the right corner, but his shot with 7 seconds on the clock hit the front rim. Freshman Tucker Anderson got the rebound and drove back to the arc, but his shot met a similar fate, falling wide-right to end the game.

The Bears, in front of a raucous crowd of 2,895 fans, came out at a frantic pace. UCA turned the ball over four times before the first media timeout.

The inclusion, and season debut, of guard Javion Guy-King wound up being a decisive change on offense, but his first stint didn't look as much.

Guy-King, a redshirt freshman from Sunrise Academy (Kan.) and Mills, turned the ball over on his second offensive possession. On his third, he missed a jumper in the paint. When he checked out with 9:19 left in the first, UCA trailed 27-19.

But shortly after he returned with 5:33, the Bears went on their best run of the night.

UCA closed the first half on a 15-0 run thanks to eight points from Guy-King and his calming demeanor.

"When the team you're playing wants to play 100 miles per hour, we, as a team, were getting sped up, especially early on," UCA Coach Anthony Boone said. "He was able to help calm us down and alleviate some of those issues we had by being sped up."

"We were all just locked in on doing our part on defense," Guy-King said.

"There's times where you want to push it downhill, but there's [also] times where it gets too chaotic. You gotta slow it down [as the point guard] and get your team back in rhythm and get set and back on track."

But UAPB opened the second half with a run of its own. The Golden Lions scored 14 of the first 18 points of the half to take a 51-47 lead with 16:31 remaining.

UAPB played right into the new-look defense UCA has begun the season with. The Golden Lions made 12 of 25 three-pointers. But they made just 13 shots inside the arc.

UCA allowed 81.5 points per game last season, and Boone said when the summer began, he was set on finding a way to improve on that.

"Defense has been something we've struggled with since I've been here, even as an assistant," Boone said. "But since we started working out in June, we have made it a point to do some things differently on defense and make defense a huge emphasis."

"[Allowing three-pointers] is something we knew we were going to give up when we made the change with what we're doing defensively. We're gonna give up more threes and teams are probably going to hit some more. But what we [did] before, we gave up the same threes. We were just giving up stuff in the paint [as well]."

Williams led all scorers with 28 points, including five three-pointers. Kylen Milton and Lonnell Martin combined for another 40 points for UAPB.

For UCA, junior Elias Cato continued his hot start to the season with 22 points on 7 of 10 shooting.

"Elias has been pretty much on a mission since the end of last season," Boone said. "He's worked extremely hard in the offseason, working on his ball-handling, working on his shooting. But beyond that, he's stepped up and taken more ownership of not just his play, but in what we're doing as a team. And he's becoming more and more of a leader for this group."

Anderson had 17 points in his third collegiate game. Guy-King had 15. The Bears have spent the last week focusing on rebounding after losing that battle 51-31 in their season-opener to Tulsa.

Against UAPB, Boone got his wish as UCA won the battle 46-30, including 17 offensive rebounds which accounted for 18 second-chance points.

"It was good to see," Boone said. "Hopefully, what we'll be able to do is build on this. We're gonna have some opponents that will be better rebounding teams than UAPB. What's encouraging is our guys were crashing as hard as they were and rebounding as well as we did today."