Candidate filings

The following candidates filed for office Tuesday for the party primaries. Filing began Nov. 6 and closed Tuesday. The same filing period applied to nonpartisan judicial and some nonpartisan school board races. The deadline to register to vote in the March 5 elections is Feb. 5. Early voting begins Feb. 19 and ends March 4. A * denotes an incumbent.
U.S. CONGRESS, 4TH DISTRICT
Risie Howard (D)
John White (I)
ARKANSAS HOUSE
District 19
Billy Cook (D)
BENTON COUNTY
Quorum Court
District 8
Lisa Richards (R)
District 10
Lon Cross (D)
District 15
Andrew Sova (R)
WASHINGTON COUNTY
Quorum Court
District 1
Bradley Bruns (R)
District 2
Nestor Briceno (D)
SCHOOL BOARDS
Pea Ridge
Zone 5
Johnnie Dye*
West Fork
Zone 5
T.J. Howerton*