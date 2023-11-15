Candidate filings

The following candidates filed for office Tuesday for the party primaries. Filing began Nov. 6 and closed Tuesday. The same filing period applied to nonpartisan judicial and some nonpartisan school board races. The deadline to register to vote in the March 5 elections is Feb. 5. Early voting begins Feb. 19 and ends March 4. A * denotes an incumbent.

U.S. CONGRESS, 4TH DISTRICT

Risie Howard (D)

John White (I)

ARKANSAS HOUSE

District 19

Billy Cook (D)

BENTON COUNTY

Quorum Court

District 8

Lisa Richards (R)

District 10

Lon Cross (D)

District 15

Andrew Sova (R)

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Quorum Court

District 1

Bradley Bruns (R)

District 2

Nestor Briceno (D)

SCHOOL BOARDS

Pea Ridge

Zone 5

Johnnie Dye*

West Fork

Zone 5

T.J. Howerton*