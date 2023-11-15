Community Briefs Nov. 15, 2023

Public Service Academy seeks applicants

The Arkansas Bar Association and the University of Arkansas Clinton School of Public Service, in association with UA Little Rock Bowen School of Law and the University of Arkansas School of Law, announce the Third Public Service Academy.

The academy is for member lawyers, law students, and individuals who are interested in public service in any capacity, according to a news release. The course will be limited to about 25 diverse, statewide participants, including law students. Applications for the Public Service Academy are due Nov. 24 and can be found at www.arkbar.com/cle--events/public-service-academy. There will be a $100 fee for those selected. Scholarships are available upon request.

The selected applicants will participate in two sessions: one in Little Rock (Jan. 19-20, 2024) and one in Fayetteville (March 8-9, 2024).

The academy is chaired by Madhav Shroff and Skye Martin, with assistance from vice-chairs Trent Minner and Caitlin Campbell, all graduates of the Public Service Academy.

The steering committee includes former Chief Justice Howard Brill, Vincent Foster Professor of Legal Ethics & Professional Responsibility at the U of A School of Law; Circuit Judge Earnest Brown; House Speaker Matthew Shepherd; and Nate Looney and Michael Goswami, Chairs of the 2nd Public Service Academy.

Chamber seeks Leadership applicants

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations and applications for the 2024 Leadership Pine Bluff program.

Leadership Pine Bluff is a formal program to identify, inform, and motivate emerging leaders for Pine Bluff and Jefferson County, according to the Chamber newsletter.

The program is held January through September. The group meets one day each month to network, develop, and learn more about industries and non-profits in the region.

"Do you know of any business or community leader wanting to network with other area professionals? Do you have an employee who is new to the area and wants to learn more about Jefferson County?" the Chamber asked.

The cost of the program is $575 plus a $35 non-refundable application fee. Applications are due Dec. 1.

For details, contact Chamber Director Jennifer Kline at jennifer@jeffersoncountyalliance.com or (870) 535-0110. The applications are available at https://files.constantcontact.com/91329166001/7e75eb8b-39dc-403d-9b72-61bb25a85ef8.pdf?rdr=true.

Russ Day festival held

The annual Carnell Russ Day Community Unity Festival was held recently at Southwest Christian Academy in Little Rock. The Carnell Russ Foundation, based in Lincoln County, celebrated the 11th annual event, according to a news release.

The 2023 theme, Moving Communities Forward in Unity, was an open invitation for every resident or entity to experience and embrace Unity and Inclusion in Diversity, said Lea Russ-Glenns, foundation executive director.

The festival honored Carnell Russ's life and legacy, as a resident of southeast Arkansas. The event also raised awareness of a little known 52-year-old fact that took place in Star City where Russ died while in the custody of law enforcement, according to a spokesman.

Community unity supporters included Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr., Pulaski County Sheriff Eric Higgins, state Sen. Fred Love, Larry Bennett, KJBN 1050 AM, and Warren High School ROTC. Presenters included Zenobia Harris, Kimberly Bell, Kimberly Lee, and John Kirk.

A Gospel concert featured Nia Renee, Lakiesha Robinson, Longley Mass Choir, the Rev. Earl Graham, Jordin Moody & Devotion In Motion, and the Rev. Curtis Smith.

The organizers thanked the 2023 sponsors and vendors. Details: www.carnellrussfoundation.com.

DAV announces virtual career fair

DAV (Disabled American Veterans) and RecruitMilitary® will co-host the National Virtual Veterans Career Fair Nov. 21 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event is free to veterans, their spouses, active-duty military personnel and members of the National Guard and Reserve, according to a news release.

More than 70 employers will be available. The veterans can also utilize career counseling and resume assistance, network with fellow veterans and military personnel, and get support with their Department of Veterans Affairs benefits and claims assistance free.

To register for the Virtual Veterans Career Fair and access other free resources, visit jobs.dav.org.