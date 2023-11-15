Execs seek to woo Xi at APEC

Executives from Microsoft Corp., Citigroup Inc., Exxon Mobil Corp. and other large multinationals are converging on San Francisco this week for an audience with Chinese President Xi Jinping and other Asian leaders as long-frosty U.S.-China relations show only tentative signs of warming.

For many corporations, the agenda is simple: They're ready to get back to business.

A CEO summit on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting will coincide with the most challenging trade climate in a generation. Washington is trying to prevent China from acquiring high-end computer chips and has imposed curbs on U.S. investment there. China has responded by jump-starting its own chip efforts and exhorting citizens to buy locally made phones and other products. From tech to logistics, oil and gas to finance, companies are struggling to maintain access to Chinese consumers even as they try to navigate a growing list of regulations, tariffs and export controls.

Some of the biggest names in American business are scheduled to attend, among them Citigroup's Chief Executive Officer Jane Fraser, Exxon's Darren Woods, Microsoft's Satya Nadella and Tesla Inc. and SpaceX's Elon Musk. A number of executives have been invited to dine with Xi, according to people familiar with the plans, a chance for them to air their concerns and ambitions in a less formal setting.

"If Xi is going to meet these business leaders at this summit, they'll be looking for signals that the U.S.-China relationship is thawing," said Dan Prud'homme, an assistant professor of business at Florida International University.

Founded in 1989, APEC was created to promote free and fair trade as China began its historic economic opening under Deng Xiaoping. APEC meetings rarely lead to breakthroughs -- or even agreement. The San Francisco gathering marks the first time the United States has hosted the event in 12 years and will provide a widely welcomed opportunity for President Joe Biden and Xi to meet face to face.

In recent months high-level officials from both countries have met multiple times to lay the groundwork for the first summit between the two men in a year. In one sign of a potential thaw, the Chinese government is considering unveiling a purchase agreement for Boeing Co.'s 737 Max jetliner during APEC, according to people familiar with the situation. Xi isn't expected to announce a formal order for the plane, the people said. But a deal would be a significant breakthrough for Boeing, which has been largely frozen out of the Chinese market in recent years. In another development, China bought more than 3 million metric tons of soybeans from the US last week, a goodwill gesture, according to people familiar with the matter.

"Both sides have decided right now to tap the brakes and try to inject a degree of stability into what is otherwise a deteriorating situation," said Evan Medeiros, who was President Barack Obama's top advisor on Asia and now is the Penner Family Chair in Asian Studies at Georgetown University.

For business leaders, APEC is an opportunity to schmooze, press their agendas and pontificate about the state of the world. Musk is scheduled to join Salesforce Inc. CEO Marc Benioff for a session called "Conversations on the Future." Exxon CEO Woods plans to give a speech called "Reframing the Climate Challenge: Keep the Energy, Curb the Emissions."

The hottest ticket is the Xi dinner, and executives were scrambling for seats or to be put on a waiting list, according to people familiar with the situation. The Chinese president is under pressure to assure executives that his nation is very much open for business and making progress in its efforts to revive the economy. His guests will be keen to tell him that they still see China as a vitally important market despite Washington's efforts to erect barriers around sensitive technologies.

Some companies are more directly affected than others by China's crackdown on foreign businesses, and few more so than Apple Inc., which generates about a fifth of its revenue from the region and manufactures the vast majority of its devices there. Apple's sales in China slowed last quarter, and it's facing rising competition from Huawei Technologies. Bloomberg and other media have reported that the Chinese government has limited the use of the iPhone and other foreign technology at agencies and state-backed firms. Government officials have denied that.

While Tim Cook isn't attending APEC -- instead sending a middle-ranking government-affairs official -- the Apple CEO visited Beijing last month. He met with Commerce Minister Wang Wentao, who told him China welcomes Apple and other multinationals.