Freshman shines in Blue Devils’ win

CHICAGO -- Caleb Foster looked more like a player who had been there and done that than a freshman in his third game.

Foster made one big basket after another, scoring 18 points to help propel No. 9 Duke to a 74-65 win over No. 18 Michigan State in the Champions Classic on Tuesday night. And he did it after not attempting a shot in the Blue Devils' previous game.

Kyle Filipowski scored 15 points for the Blue Devils (2-1), who withstood several pushes by the Spartans (1-2) after grabbing an 11-point halftime lead.

Foster scored all but two of his points in the second half, including back-to-back three-pointers to expand Duke's lead to 68-56 with just under two minutes remaining. He was 7 of 8 from the field and 4 of 5 from beyond the arc.

Tyson Walker led Michigan State with 22 points and Malik Hall scored 18.

NO. 1 KANSAS 89, NO. 17 KENTUCKY 84

CHICAGO -- Hunter Dickinson had 27 points and 21 rebounds, and No. 1 Kansas outlasted No. 17 Kentucky in the Champions Classic.

Dajuan Harris Jr. added 23 points for the Jayhawks, who trailed by as many as 14 in the second half. KJ Adams Jr. scored 16 points and Kevin McCullar Jr. finished with 12 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

Kansas (3-0) closed the game with an 11-1 run. Kentucky (2-1) had a couple chances to tie the game in the final 1:02, but it came up empty each time.

NO. 4 MARQUETTE 71, NO. 23 ILLINOIS 64

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Tyler Kolek shook off an ankle injury to score 24 points and No. 4 Marquette beat No. 23 Illinois 71-64 on Tuesday night.

Kam Jones scored 15 for the Golden Eagles (3-0), and Oso Ighodaro had 13 points and eight rebounds.

Terrence Shannon Jr. had 21 points for Illinois (2-1). Marcus Domask added 18 points and Luke Goode had 13.

NO. 5 UCONN 87, MISS. VALLEY STATE 53

HARTFORD, Conn. --Cam Spencer scored 19 of his 25 points in the first half and UConn beat Mississippi Valley State.

Donovan Clingan added 17 points for the Huskies (3-0). Rayquan Brown had 18 points to lead MVSU (0-3).

NO. 7 TENNESSEE 82, WOFFORD 61

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Dalton Knecht scored 18 points to lead Tennessee past Wofford.

Jordan Gainey scored 16 points and Santiago Vescovi added 11 for Tennessee (3-0).

Corey Tripp scored 19 points for Wofford (2-1).

NO. 8 CREIGHTON 92, IOWA 84

OMAHA, Neb. -- Trey Alexander had 23 points, 11 rebounds and 9 assists, and eighth-ranked Creighton held off Iowa.

Creighton (3-0) made 15 of its first 17 shots to start the second half as the Bluejays turned a tie into a 17-point lead with nine minutes left.

NO. 10 FLA. ATLANTIC 100, EASTERN MICHIGAN 57

BOCA RATON, Fla. -- Vladislav Goldin scored 19 points, Brandon Weatherspoon added 16 and Florida Atlantic eased past Eastern Michigan.

Giancarlo Rosado and Brenen Lorient each scored 13 points for the Owls (2-0).

Tyson Acuff scored 20 points for Eastern Michigan (1-2).

NO. 11 GONZAGA 123, EASTERN OREGON 57

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Graham Ike had 25 points and 11 rebounds, and Gonzaga beat Eastern Oregon.

Braden Huff scored 23 points and Anton Watson added 20 for the Bulldogs (2-0).

AJ Huddleston scored 12 points to lead Eastern Oregon (0-4).

NO. 13 TEXAS A&M 79, SMU 66

DALLAS -- Tyrece Radford scored 16 of his 21 points in the first half, Henry Coleman III had 13 points and 15 rebounds, and Texas A&M (3-0) beat SMU.

Chuck Harris scored 21 points for the Mustangs (3-1).

NO. 22 ALABAMA 102, SOUTH ALABAMA 46

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Mark Sears scored 17 points and Sam Walters added 16 to help No. 22 Alabama (3-0) beat South Alabama.

South Alabama (1-2) was led by 15 points from Maxwell Land.

NO. 25 COLORADO 106, WIS.-MILWAUKEE 79

BOULDER, Colo. -- KJ Simpson scored 23 points, Eddie Lampkin Jr. had 14 points and 12 rebounds, and Colorado (3-0) defeated Wisconsin-Milwaukee (1-2).

TOP 25 WOMEN

NO. 21 BAYLOR 84, NO. 4 UTAH 77

WACO, Texas -- Sarah Andrews scored 18 points, Aijha Blackwell had 13 points with eight rebounds and 21st-ranked Baylor (2-0) beat fourth-ranked Utah.

Alissa Pili had 22 points to lead Utah (2-1).

NO. 7 LSU 109, KENT ST. 79

BATON ROUGE -- Freshman guard Mikaylah Williams scored 42 points and LSU routed Kent State.

Aneesah Morrow added 17 points, 8 rebounds and 9 steals for LSU (3-1).

NO. 11 TEXAS 110, TEXAS-ARLINGTON 64

AUSTIN, Texas -- Taylor Jones scored 21 points, Rori Harmon had 20 points, seven assists and four steals and No. 11 Texas (3-0) beat Texas-Arlington (0-3).

NO. 24 WASHINGTON ST. 61, MONTANA 49

MISSOULA, Mont. -- Bella Murekatete scored 14 of her 22 points in the third quarter, Charlisse Leger-Walker added 19 points and Washington State (4-0) beat Montana (0-2).