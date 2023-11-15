Sergei Makinin, who has Russian and Moldovan citizenship, pleaded guilty as part of a deal to illegally taking control of thousands of electronic devices worldwide to rent them to clients who wanted to hide their internet activity, U.S. prosecutors in Puerto Rico said.

Jason Donner, a former Fox News reporter, claims in a federal lawsuit that the broadcaster targeted and fired him for refusing to report information that would "appease" former President Donald Trump and his supporters.

Derek Gunby, of Anderson County, S.C., was found guilty of obstruction of an official proceeding, disorderly conduct in a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, parading or picketing in a Capitol building and entering or remaining in a restricted building during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, according to court records.

Connie Uhre, co-owner of Grand Gateway Hotel in Rapid City, S.D., was barred from managing the establishment for four years and must publicly apologize for announcing a ban of Native Americans as part of a consent decree with the U.S. Justice Department.

Samuel Haskell, 35, of Los Angeles, was charged with three counts of murder with special circumstances of committing multiple murders as prosecutors say he killed his wife and her parents, then stuffed dismembered body parts into a trash bag.

Jeff Hanus, a truck driver and retired Army sergeant of Hazel Crest, Ill., said a choking woman's "angels and my angels got together, and it worked out," as he acted on instinct and performed the Heimlich maneuver on the woman along Interstate 55 in Bolingbrook, Ill.

Ryan Schlesinger, of Tuscon, Ariz., faces up to life in prison after he was convicted of killing a federal agent during an hourlong standoff with police at his home in November 2018, authorities said.

Jamison Kelly Jr., who was arrested on suspicion of accessory to murder after the fact, was released from jail after Hinds County, Miss., Judge James Bell said there wasn't enough probable cause to charge him in the shooting death of a Jackson State University student.

Omar Alkattoul, 19, of Sayreville, N.J., was sentenced to 15 months in prison for posting a broad online threat aimed at synagogues and Jewish schools in the state last year.