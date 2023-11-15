Little Rock awarded Asphalt Art Initiative grant from Bloomberg Philanthropies

The city of Little Rock has been awarded a grant for up to $25,000 as well as technical support from Bloomberg Philanthropies as part of its Asphalt Art Initiative, according to a press release issued on Tuesday.

Little Rock is one of 25 cities in the U.S, Canada and Mexico that were selected for the fourth round of grants from among more than 200 applicants, according to Bloomberg Philanthropies.

The Asphalt Art Initiative "responds to the growing number of cities around the world embracing art as an effective and low-cost strategy to improve street safety through interventions on crosswalks, intersections, plazas, and other transportation infrastructure," the press release said. "In addition to safer streets, the initiative creates vibrant public spaces, fosters interagency collaboration, and increases each city's capacity to work with artists and community groups on creative projects."

The grant to Little Rock is expected to fund the creation of a mural at an intersection in the SoMa neighborhood.

The latest round of projects will be installed in 2024, according to Bloomberg Philanthropies.