Little Rock Port Authority’s board approves 2024 budget

The board of directors of the Little Rock Port Authority during a meeting on Wednesday voted to approve a budget for 2024 that anticipates net revenue of $441,278.

Projected revenue is roughly $4.1 million, or $425,503 more than the revenue projection for 2023.

Bryan Day, the executive director of the Port Authority, called it “a very conservative budget.” He referred to the fact that officials had projected that the Port Authority would generate about $500,000 in net revenue for the current year but in reality would end up with about $1.5 million in net revenue.

Officials have projected nearly $3.7 million in expenses for 2024, or $467,612 more than the budgeted expenses for the current year.

The increase includes a $65,000 increase in the marketing budget compared to the 2023 budget for a total of $305,000 as well as a $233,000 increase for repairs and maintenance for a total of $839,800.

The Port Authority expects to spend about $1.1 million in salaries next year. The figure includes a 1.5% cost-of-living increase and a 2% merit pool.



