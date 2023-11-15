Marion’s Clark announces plan to resign as Marion boys coach

One of the most successful high school basketball coaches in Marion's history decided to make a move Tuesday morning.

David Clark resigned as head coach of the Patriots just days before the team opens its season against Bentonville in the inaugural Matchup Showcase event in Maumelle.

"This was a very difficult decision to make because this place has meant so much to me since I arrived here," Clark said in a statement posted on the school's website. "I'll always cherish the moments that I had here. I'm proud of the success that we've had here, and I'll never forget the thrills that we had working with our players and coaches. No matter where I go, a piece of me will always be in Marion."

Assistant coach Emmanuel Wade was tabbed to take over for Clark, who undeniably left his mark on the program during an illustrious five-year stint.

Clark, 43,, who moved to Little Rock from Chicago as a youngster, was an assistant under Jon Coleman at Little Rock Hall and was instrumental in helping the Warriors win four state championships before he took over at Marion in 2018. replacing current North Little Rock Coach Nathan Clayborn. In his first season with the Patriots, he guided them to a 25-3 record, including victories in their final 19 games, and a Class 5A state title when they beat Hall in overtime.

Marion advanced to the state semifinals during the 2019-20 season where it lost to eventual co-state champion Jacksonville 54-53 and was beaten in the first round the following year by eventual runner-up Maumelle 60-58. Clark led the team back to the title game in 2021-22, only to lose to a Jonesboro team that ended the season ranked in the top 25 nationally.

The Patriots suffered a 49-46 loss to Lake Hamilton, which went on to lose in the title game, in last year's quarterfinals. But they were one of the favorites to win this season's state championship after returning the bulk of their team, namely sophomore forward LaDaryl Robinson, junior guard Lyndell Buckingham and senior forward Jalen White. All three have several collegiate scholarship offers.

But if it's going win its second state title, Marion will have to do so without Clark, who went 109-37 at the school and spoke extensively about his team during the Arkansas High School Basketball Media Day on October 26.

"We are forever grateful and appreciative of Coach Clark for his efforts in building and promoting our boys basketball program," Marion Athletic Director Derek Harrell said in a statement. "We know that Coach Clark will be successful in any endeavor he decides to turn his attention to next."

Marion, though, will have a familiar voice on the sidelines in Wade, who's been an assistant coach for Clark since 2022 and is no stranger to success.

He went 71-14 in three seasons as head coach at his alma mater, Marianna, from 2019-22 and directed the Trojans to the Class 2A title in 2021.