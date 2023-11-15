Hunt, railways plan

service into Mexico

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. is teaming up with U.S. intermodal rail giant BNSF Railways and GMXT, the largest rail provider in Mexico to provide intermodal service between Chicago and northern and central Mexico.

The new service will begin Jan. 1, and will be a day faster, according to a release by the companies. The service provides an option to move goods across the border to and from Mexico with coast-to-coast access in the United States.

"This new service offering will provide resilient, cross-border solutions that give our customers optionality to support their growing supply chain needs in Mexico," John Roberts, chief executive officer of J.B. Hunt said in a statement. "The cost savings and sustainability benefits of intermodal service are proven, and we're proud to collaborate with our rail providers BNSF and GMXT."

J.B. Hunt operates the largest intermodal fleet in North America, the company said.

Shares of J.B. Hunt closed at $178.53, up $4.90 or nearly 3% in trading Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

-- John Magsam

LR Tech Park to start

2nd phase of project

Six years after the Little Rock Tech Park's first phase opened at 415-417 Main St., interior demolition of 40,000 square feet of 421 Main St. is finished, and the authority board is moving forward with renovation.

Plans are to renovate a portion of the first and the entire third floor. The second, fourth, fifth and sixth floors will be "made safe" through the installation of heating and cooling systems; they will be ready for occupancy based on tenant need and additional funding.

The guaranteed maximum price was set Tuesday at just more than $3.5 million from Little Rock-based CDI Contractors. As announced in April, plans are for open floor plan office space and a conference center, in addition to other amenities.

The building, built in 1921, is on the National Register of Historic Places.

The Little Rock Technology Park Authority is meant to accelerate local tech-based ventures and foster new ones. The first phase building is 93% occupied.

-- Aaron Gettinger

Arkansas Index ends

at 868.17, up 27.86

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Tuesday at 868.17, up 27.86 points.

"A big rally for stocks Tuesday after news that inflation fell more than expected, with investors rushing into equities on hopes that the Federal Reserve's aggressive rate hiking cycle is over and that the next move could be a cut in mid-2024," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James and Associates.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.