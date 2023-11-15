North Little Rock church hosts Turtle Creek Chorale singers on Saturday

Members of the Turtle Creek Chorale, billed as “the most recorded male chorus in the world,” will perform selections from the group’s 43 years of programs 3 p.m. Saturday at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 4106 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock.

The concert is part of the church’s Festival of the Senses series.

The program includes “Sing Out, My Soul,” music by Marques L.A. Garrett, lyrics by William Henry Davies; “Always Keep this Close,” music by Zachary J. Moore, lyrics by Colleen Carhuff; “Waiting for the Light of Morning,” music and lyrics by Steve Parsons’ “Bashana Haba’ah,” music by Nurit Hirsh, lyrics by Ehud Manor, arranged by John Leavitt; “Grace,” early American melody arranged by Mark Hayes; “We Are One,” music and lyrics by Brian Tate, arranged by Gerald Gurss; “Tree of Peace,” music and lyrics by Gwyneth Walker; “From Every Spire on Christmas Eve,” music by George Coles, lyrics by Eleanor A. Hunter, arranged by David Lovrien; “The Prayer,” music and lyrics by Carole Bayer Sager and David Foster, arranged by Mark Hayes; “Let Me Listen,” music by Dan Forrest, lyrics by Charles Anthony Silvestri; and “The Awakening,” music and text by Joseph M. Martin.

Admission is by free ticket. Sign up at bit.ly/TCCRoadTripNLR.



