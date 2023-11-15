FOOTBALL

Bills fire OC

Witnessing a troubling surge in turnovers and a worrisome drop in quarterback Josh Allen's confidence provided Buffalo Bills Coach Sean McDermott little choice but to fire offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey on Tuesday. The move came 10 weeks into the season and a day after the three-time defending AFC East champions dropped to 5-5 to fall further out of the playoff picture following a sloppy, turnover-filled 24-22 loss to the Denver Broncos. "We need to be a confident offensive football team, and find consistent production, and that's really what it came down to," McDermott said. "I'm as frustrated as anyone out there. We're trying to win one game at a time right now, and we get a chance to right the ship." He then defended the timing of the decision in making the move entering a short week with the Bills having only five days to prepare before hosting the division rival New York Jets (4-5) on Sunday. "There's never a good time to do it, right?" McDermott said. Second-year quarterbacks coach Joe Brady takes over as interim coordinator. He joined the Bills after spending the previous two seasons as Carolina's offensive coordinator. Something was bound to give with an offense showing signs of stagnation over a six-week stretch in which Buffalo dropped four of six. The last straw was an outing against Denver in which Allen committed three of Buffalo's four turnovers, and the offense was held under 26 points for a sixth straight game to match the longest stretch since the quarterback's rookie season in 2018.

LB's career in jeopardy

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch is likely to miss the rest of the season with a neck injury that sidelined him the past month and his career could be in jeopardy as well. Owner/general manager Jerry Jones confirmed the update on his weekly radio show Tuesday. Vander Esch, 27, hasn't played since injuring his neck again in a 42-10 loss to San Francisco on Oct. 8. After making the Pro Bowl as a rookie first-round draft pick in 2018, the sixth-year pro missed seven of the final nine games a year later with a neck injury. Vander Esch, who had a history of neck issues going back to his time at Boise State, had spinal fusion surgery after the 2019 season before missing time with a broken collarbone and an ankle injury in 2020, followed by more neck issues the past two seasons.

Perryman suspended

Houston Texans linebacker Denzel Perryman has been suspended without pay for three games for repeatedly violating player safety rules during Sunday's win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Perryman can appeal the suspension. Perryman was penalized for unnecessary roughness after delivering a helmet-to-helmet hit on Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase in the fourth quarter. Perryman has had six violations for similar personal fouls in his career, including in Week 2 against Indianapolis.

ATHLETICS

Schools control Pac-12

A judge granted Oregon State and Washington State a preliminary injunction Tuesday in their legal battle with 10 departing Pac-12 schools, giving the Pacific Northwest rivals control of the conference and millions of dollars in assets. With a significant legal hurdle cleared, Oregon State and Washington State could soon determine how they will go about keeping the Pac-12 alive and what schools they will be competing against next year. At a hearing in Whitman County Superior Court, not far from Washington State's Pullman campus, Judge Gary Libey ruled Oregon State and Washington State should be the only members making decisions about Pac-12 business. "Oregon State and Washington State will be the sole members of the board," Libey said, ruling quickly after hearing arguments for about 2 1/2 hours. The outgoing Pac-12 schools said they will appeal the ruling.

TENNIS

Sinner tops Djokovic

Jannik Sinner recorded his first win over top-ranked Novak Djokovic at the ATP Finals, delighting a raucous home crowd in Turin, Italy. Sinner triumphed 7-5, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (2) in a match spanning more than three hours. Sinner, who beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 6-4 in Sunday's opener, is now on the verge of reaching Saturday's semifinals. He next plays Holger Rune, who has one win after Tsitsipas retired early in their group match and withdrew from the tournament. Rune lost his opener to Djokovic 7-6 (4), 6-7 (1), 6-3.