Other Days

100 years ago

Nov. 15, 1923

WASHINGTON, D.C. --Arkansas is about to have a new poet, that is, if his legs hold out. Oscar Williams, 22, editor of Rhythmus, a magazine devoted to new poetry and published in New York city, is in Washington today on a walking tour to Arkansas, where he expects to settle. In addition to the benefits he gets from his hikes, Williams said he expects to gather material for his magazine, which is being edited by his wife during his absence. In 1920 Williams walked from Chicago to New Orleans, so it is entirely possible that his legs will take him on the trip to Arkansas, where he expects to build a home and edit his magazine.

50 years ago

Nov. 15, 1973

Governor Bumpers told a student reporter at Harvard University ... Tuesday that he didn't believe an $850 million coal-fired electric power plant near Redfield would be built "until every technology available has been used" to control pollution from the plant. "If the plant is determined to be ecologically feasible, it ought to be built," Mr. Bumpers told the Harvard Crimson, the campus newspaper. "If it isn't, it should not be. I have told the PSC [the state Public Service Commission] to get all the information required to make a decision and to make one." ... Mr. Bumpers was interviewed after he spoke at a seminar on Southern politics at Harvard.

25 years ago

Nov. 15, 1998

CHARLESTON -- Tiny Charleston was the first public school district of the old 11-state Confederacy to integrate its public schools after the U.S. Supreme Court's Brown vs. Board of Education ruling in 1954. It did so without any fanfare and with little controversy. Now, 4 1/2 decades after the historic court case, U.S. Sen. Dale Bumpers, a Charleston native who got his political start in 1950 on the local School Board, is bringing some recognition to the district for the role it played in the civil rights movement. Bumpers, a Democrat who's retiring in January when his fourth Senate term expires, has obtained $200,000 in federal funding to build a memorial commemorating the peaceful integration of the Charleston School District.

10 years ago

Nov. 15, 2013

A Jacksonville man accused of tampering with power lines in Cabot and Jacksonville and setting an electrical switching station on fire in Scott was arraigned Thursday in a Little Rock federal courtroom on eight charges filed against him last week. Jason Woodring, 37, was one of a handful of shackled prisoners brought before U.S. Magistrate Judge Joe Volpe for a series of brief plea and arraignments in midafternoon. ... The charge accuses him of carrying out a terrorist attack on a railroad carrier, in connection with the Aug. 21 sabotage of a high-voltage power-line support tower in Cabot. A high-voltage power line that someone had loosened while dismantling the 100-foot-tall tower fell on a railroad track that day and was struck by a passing train, causing a brief power failure in Cabot.