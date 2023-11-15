Pink Floyd tribute band to perform entire ‘Dark Side of the Moon’ during eclipse

The Little Rock Convention & Visitors Bureau plans a free concert series at First Security Amphitheater in Little Rock’s River Market for area visitors and residents in conjunction with the April 2024 total solar eclipse.

The tribute band The Machine Performs Pink Floyd will perform Pink Floyd's album “Dark Side of The Moon,” in its entirety, approximately 12:40-1:40 p.m. April 8, as the moon begins its pass between Earth and the sun at 12:33 p.m. After a 20-minute intermission, the band will resume the concert, 2-3 p.m., ahead of totality, estimated to conclude at 3:11 p.m. Gates will open at 11 a.m.

In advance of the eclipse, country singer-songwriter and Arkansas native Ward Davis will take the amphitheater stage at 8 p.m. April 6 with a yet-to-be-named opening act performing from 7-7:45; gates open at 6.

And the Rodney Block Collective & All-Star Friends will perform at 6 p.m. April 7. Gates will open at 5.

“As the moon passes between the Earth and the sun, we knew [Pink Floyd’s] timeless music would set the perfect mood for our event,” says Gina Gemberling, president and CEO of the Little Rock Convention & Visitors Bureau.



