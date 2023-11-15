RESTAURANT TRANSITIONS: Mt. Fuji reopens in new Breckenridge Village space; Draft + Table to open next week in Argenta





According to its Facebook page (facebook.com/MtFuji.LR), Mt. Fuji Japanese Restaurant was set to open Wednesday in its new space -- the one formerly occupied by mens' clothier Greenhaws, more or less next door to the split-level corner location it occupied since 1986 -- in the Breckenridge Village Shopping Center, Interstate 430 and North Rodney Parham Road, Little Rock.

It's the first restaurant to open or reopen in the shopping center, which was undergoing a makeover even before it was hit twice by high winds (the March 31 tornado and the Sept. 6 microburst), which caused considerable damage to Eat My Catfish and Tropical Smoothie outlets and set back work on the Little Rock branch of Deluca's Pizza.

Previous reports tell us the new Mt. Fuji space will also be two stories, occupying 3,600 square feet, and will feature a 20-seat full-service bar, a 13-person sushi bar and a traditional Japanese private dining room.

We couldn't get through to anybody at the listed phone number, (501) 227-6498, the one the restaurant had before the move, so while we know it'll be open for lunch and dinner, we can't confirm that the hours listed on the restaurant's website (mtfujirestaurantlr.net) -- 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday for lunch, 5-9:30 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 5-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday for dinner -- will apply in the new spot. Nor do we know yet what, if any, changes the owners, brothers Aaron Shota Jackson and Yusuke Jackson, have made to the menu.

Executive chef and co-owner Kev Doroski says Draft + Table, the replacement for Cregeen's Irish Pub at 301 Main St. in North Little Rock's Argenta District, is set to open Tuesday after a couple of soft openings, one for friends and family this week and a sort of grand soft opening Monday. Hours are 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5 p.m.-midnight Friday (limited menu after 10); 10 a.m.-2 p.m. for brunch and 5-midnight Saturday (ditto on the limited menu; and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. for Sunday brunch. (501) 441-4044; facebook.com/draftandtableargenta.

The Jersey Mike's at 13101 Crystal Hill Road, North Little Rock, in a new strip mall in front of the Walmart where Maumelle Boulevard meets Crystal Hill Road, just on the North Little Rock side of Maumelle, opened last week. Hours are 10 a.m.-9 p.m. daily. (501) 207-0633.

We have word from a few area restaurants on meals you can order and collect in advance of Thanksgiving, which, as you know, is next Thursday:

◼️ Petit & Keet, 1620 Market St., Little Rock. See the menu and prices at petitandkeet.com/thanksgiving. Call (501) 319-7675 to place orders, by 4 p.m. Monday; pickup times: noon-4 p.m. Wednesday, 9 a.m.-noon Thanksgiving Day.

◼️ Cypress Social, 7103 Cock of the Walk Lane (off Maumelle Boulevard), North Little Rock. Menu and pricing: cypresssocial.com/thanksgiving. Same order deadline and pickup times. Call (501) 916-2670 to place orders.

◼️ Count Porkula, 10840 Maumelle Blvd., North Little Rock; 201 Keightley Drive, Little Rock. Menu, pricing and online ordering: countporkula.com/thanksgiving. Order deadline: Friday. Pickup times: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday.

◼️ The Bagel Shop, 1501 Main St., Little Rock, is offering bagels, bagel packages, platters and whole pies. Deadline to order: Saturday, via toasttab.com/catering/thebagelshop (select Nov. 22 as pickup date to access the Thanksgiving menu). Pickup is 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday.

◼️ Ol'Bart's Southern Eats, 1220 Old Morrilton Highway (U.S. 64), Conway, and Ol'Bart at Diamond Bear, 600 N. Broadway, North Little Rock. Smoked Petit Jean spiral ham ($100) or smoked sliced turkey ($80) -- each 8-10 pounds and can feed 12-15. Deadline to order: Sunday, through the website, olbartsoutherneats.com. Pickup will be Tuesday and Wednesday during regular store hours.

Speaking of Ol'Bart at Diamond Bear, which recently started serving 10 a.m.-3 p.m. brunch on Saturday and Sunday, it's offering a special Black Friday brunch, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on the day after Thanksgiving with the same menu as on the weekends, including chicken and waffles, breakfast tacos and lox on bagels. (501) 406-7819.

And still speaking of Ol'Bart at Diamond Bear, the establishment holds its first Paint & Sip event, 7-9 p.m. Dec. 1. The $40 ticket includes "all the supplies needed to create a holiday painting." Visit tinyurl.com/yc7f3w9j.

It's not lengthy, but here's a list of the places we know will be open on Thanksgiving Day. (Note that inclusion here is not an endorsement of any particular establishment; that any absence from this list is purely a matter of not having received information and is not a slur on any particular establishment; and that we'll run this list again, plus any additions -- send details to the email address below -- on Thanksgiving Day):

◼️ Arthur's Prime Steakhouse, 16100 Chenal Parkway, 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Thanksgiving buffet. $90, $35 for children 11 and younger. (501) 821-1838; arthursprimesteakhouse.com.

◼️ The Capital Hotel, 111 W. Markham St., Little Rock, is offering a Thanksgiving buffet in its second-floor Brooks and Baxter Parlor rooms, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., last reservation 1:45 p.m., $79, $38 children 12 and younger, plus tax, with an automatic 20% gratuity per check. (501) 374-7474 (ask for Lydia Austin at Extension 7016); opentable.com/r/one-eleven-at-the-capital-little-rock.

◼️ Black Bear Diner, Lakewood Village, 2724 Lakewood Village Drive, North Little Rock. Open regular hours, 5 a.m.-7 p.m.; starting at 11 a.m., prix fixe three-course meals (choice of prime rib, roasted turkey or ham) while supplies last. (501) 812-0393; blackbeardiner.com.

◼️ Bobby's Cafe, 18505 MacArthur Drive, North Little Rock, will be open 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., first-come, first-served, offering a fixed-price ($15.25) Thanksgiving dinner, including dessert and drink. (501) 851-7888.

◼️ Sullivan's Steakhouse, 17707 Chenal Parkway, Little Rock, will serve a three-course "traditional Thanksgiving dinner," 11 a.m.-8 p.m., $49 ($24 kids) plus taxes and gratuity (you can also order off the existing dinner menu). (501) 817-3971; sullivanssteakhouse.com/promotions/thanksgiving-2023.

◼️ Denny's, IHOP and Waffle House locations are, mostly, open. Hours could shift or shorten. Check in advance to make sure.

◼️ As it has for the past five years, "to show our appreciation and support for the Conway community and to thank everyone who has shown us support," Verona Italian Restaurant, 190 Skyline Drive, Conway, is serving a free Thanksgiving lunch (pasta and salad) "for anyone in our community that can't be with family or can't afford to prepare it at home." 1-3 p.m. Thanksgiving Day. (501) 358-6801; veronasitalianrestaurantconway.com; facebook.com/VeronaConwayAr.

◼️ And nonprofit Seis Puentes is teaming up with Kangaroo Cleaning Services to give away individual Thanksgiving meals. forms.gle/Jzw3uekMt5BNPhCs7.

