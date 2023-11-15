TUESDAY'S GAMES

BOYS

BENTON 77, SEARCY 50 Terrion Burgess scored a game-high 30 points in for Benton (1-0). Elem Shelby tacked on 21 points for the Panthers. Jailyn Gaines had 13 points and Jayden Duffy added 12 points for Searcy (1-1). Tre Shepard had 10 points in the loss for the Lions.

BOONEVILLE 59, MANSFIELD 28 Cody Sum scored 25 points to lead Booneville (1-1). Nathaniel Smith had 12 points and Noah Harrel connected for 10 points and seven steals for the Bearcats. Traevin Copeland carried Mansfield (1-2) with eight points.

DUMAS 70, DERMOTT 39 Raylen Spratt had 22 points and five assists to lead Dumas (1-0). Billy Reddick added 15 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists for the Bobcats. Joseph Jones chimed in with eight points and three rebounds for Dumas.

EPISCOPAL COLLEGIATE 35, CENTRAL ARKANSAS CHRISTIAN 33 Jaxon Coleman's 11 points allowed Episcopal Collegiate (1-1) to take down its rivals. Jack Schuhmacher scored 10 points and Quin Clark had six points and 15 rebounds for the Wildcats.

FAYETTEVILLE 58, VILONIA 50 Ornette Gaines scored 20 points as Fayetteville (1-0) went on the road to beat the Eagles. Xavier Brown had 10 points, including 6 of 6 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter, and D.J. Hudson tallied nine points for the Bulldogs.

LAKE HAMILTON 68, CLARKSVILLE 37 Lake Hamilton (1-0) tuned up for today's showdown with Farmington by blasting the Panthers behind LaBraun Christon's 19 points, 6 rebounds and 5 steals. Aaron Abernathy had 17 points and Zane Pennington put up 16 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists and 5 steals for the Wolves.

MAMMOTH SPRING 63, HILLCREST 39 Garet O'Dell and Caleb Michaels scored 18 points apiece in a rout for Mammoth Spring (8-1, 3-0 1A-3). Curtis Michaels and Ayden Matheny both had 10 points for the Bears.

MOUNTAIN HOME 52, BEEBE 37 Braiden Dewey scored 24 points and hauled in 11 rebounds in a 15-point beating for Mountain Home (2-0). Kaleb Overstreet gathered 16 points for Beebe (0-1).

NEMO VISTA 65, SACRED HEART 60 Kelby Bess finished with 18 points in a victory for Nemo Vista (3-7, 1-0 1A-4). Lane Honeycutt scored 13 points= and Tristan Williams had eight points. Xander Osborn led Sacred Heart (2-7, 0-1) with 22 points. Nick Wahrmund added 10 points.

NETTLETON 68, eSTEM 64 Taylor Smith scored 32 points as Nettleton (1-0) protected its home floor. Justin May had 32 points and Jaxon Yancy scored 15 points for eStem (2-3), which has dropped three straight games. Chance Bryant tallied nine points for the Mets.

QUITMAN 63, CONWAY ST. JOSEPH 60 (2OT) Zane Pierce led the way with 22 points as Quitman (1-0) prevailed. Greyson Ealy had 14 points for the Bulldogs. George Heer scored 13 points for Conway St. Joseph (1-2). Jake Rappold added 13 points and Michael Longing hit for 12 points.

RECTOR 57, TRUMANN 56 Cooper Rabjohn finished with 25 points and six rebounds in a season-opening win for Rector (1-0). Lane Hemphill had 13 points and 13 rebounds for the Cougars, who got the go-ahead three-pointer from Hayden Vavak with 30 seconds left in the game. Cash Lindsey also added 10 points for Rector.

SPRINGDALE 63, BROKEN ARROW, OKLA. 53 Isaiah Sealy rammed up 23 points and nine rebounds for Springdale (1-0), which spurted away in the second half. Cy Bates had 15 points and nine rebounds, and Jarvis Palmer powered in 11 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists for the Bulldogs.

SYVLAN HILLS 79, JOE T. ROBINSON 62 P.J. Davis had 22 points and Deryeus Fowlkes answered with 16 points to guide Sylvan Hills (1-0) to a win over the Senators. Devonte West scored 12 points and Andre West connected for 11 points for the Bears. J.J. Wise added eight points.

WHITE HALL 84, HAMBURG 61 Jai'Chaunn Hayes ended with 25 points and eight rebounds for White Hall (1-1). Jordan Rasberry scored 21 points for the Bulldogs.

GIRLS

BARTON 55, HELENA-WEST HELENA 49 Da'Mya Wilson's 33 points, 13 rebounds and 10 steals ignited Barton (2-0) past the Lady Cougars.

HAMBURG 54, WHITE HALL 48 Blair Weston had 14 points, 5 steals and 4 rebounds, but White Hall (2-1) ran out of gas at home. Kynnedi Barnett and Kenedi Bowman both had nine points in the loss for the Lady Bulldogs.

LITTLE ROCK CENTRAL 59, LITTLE ROCK PARKVIEW 32 Jordan Marshall scored 15 points, including nine in the first half, as Central (1-0) rolled. Aven Sasser and E'lyse Williams scored nine points each for the Lady Tigers, who led 28-10 at halftime. Kristyn Cooper had seven points for Parkview (0-4).

MAMMOTH SPRING 66, HILLCREST 49 Mammoth Spring (6-2, 2-0 1A-3) bounced back from Monday's loss to Nettleton, led by Brynn Washam's 18 points. Tay Davis scored 14 points, and Adrianna Corbett had 11 points for the Lady Bears. Laney Young also had 10 points for Mammoth Spring.

MANSFIELD 58, BOONEVILLE 46 Alyson Edwards had 18 points and eight rebounds for Mansfield (2-0). Lexi Franklin had 22 points, 10 rebounds and 5 assists for Booneville (2-1). Linley Garrett added nine points.

MILLS 77, LITTLE ROCK HALL 70 Makenzie King had 21 points, 6 rebounds and 5 steals to lift Mills (2-1). Jermera Streets finished with 18 points, 5 rebounds and 4 steals, while Ambreal Tenner contributed 15 points and six rebounds for the Lady Comets. Kendillie Warren scored 10 points as well.

MOUNT VERNON-ENOLA 46, BIGELOW 19 Dessie McCarty had 10 of her 21 points in the third quarter to get Mount Vernon-Enola (11-0) past the Lady Panthers. Marlee Raby responded with 13 points for the Lady Warhawks., who led 19-11 at halftime before outscoring their opponents 16-6 in the third quarter. Jaiden Mayo's six points paced Bigelow (1-2).

MOUNTAIN HOME 55, BEEBE 17 Parker Huskey had 14 points as Mountain Home (3-1) caged the Lady Badgers. Laykin Moore had 12 points, and Jayla Yonkers finished with 10 points for the Lady Bombers. Lexi Owens had six points for Beebe (1-1).

NORFORK 69, VIOLA 33 Liza Shaddy scored 26 points, and Keely Blanchard tallied 17 points to keep Norfork (10-0, 3-0 1A-2) unbeaten. Kasey Moody had 10 points for the Lady Panthers. Cheyenne Newberry directed Viola (2-7, 0-2) with 15 points.

QUITMAN 64, CONWAY ST. JOSEPH 25 Lexi Hobbs scored 14 points in a successful opening night for Quitman (1-0). Sara Dixon scored 11 points, Emma Fenley had nine points and Ali Cater eight points for the Lady Bulldogs. Kaitlyn Kordsmeier led Conway St. Joseph (2-1) with 11 points. Kate Nabholz finished with eight points.

PULASKI ACADEMY 61, LITTLE ROCK SOUTHWEST 37 Madison Sanders had 18 points, 4 assists and 4 steals for Pulaski Academy (1-0).

RIVERCREST 57, EAST POINSETT COUNTY 56 Zakiyah Brownlee's basket with 2.5 seconds left won it for Rivercrest (3-2), which bounced back from a loss a day earlier. Destiny Burks had 19 points and Mykayla Banks netted 17 points for the Lady Colts.

SACRED HEART 45, NEMO VISTA 21 Ayla Hoelzeman scored 15 points for Sacred Heart (7-2, 1-0 1A-4). Myisa Ibarra added eight points. Sunni Campbell scored eight points for Nemo Vista (1-7, 0-1).

STAR CITY 71, CONWAY CHRISTIAN 49 Conley Gibson had a team-high 19 points, but Conway Christian (1-3) lost in its first game during the Heavenly Hoops Tournament at Mount St. Mary in Little Rock. Ashlyn Kinley tacked on 15 points for the Lady Eagles.

VAN BUREN 54, CLARKSVILLE 33 Sophie Goerig led all players with 14 points as Van Buren (2-0) made it two straight wins to start the season.

MONDAY'S LATE GAMES

BOYS

HIGHLAND 61, SLOAN-HENDRIX 56 Noah Powell scored 22 points to lead Highland (1-0) in its season-opener. Karson Roark scored 16 of his 21 points in the second half for the Rebels, who trailed by 11 at halftime. Adam Munroe added nine points.

MARSHALL 70, LITTLE ROCK CENTRAL JV 69 Payton DePriest notched 13 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter to help Marshall (3-0) ease past the Tigers' junior varsity group at the First Service Bank Tournament in Clinton. Jesse Ragland added 24 points. Clay Blair scored 21 points, and Michael Stewart scored 17 points, including five three-pointers, for Central.

VALLEY SPRINGS 79, SHIRLEY 63 Keyton Carnahan's team-high 24 points pushed Valley Springs (7-2) to victory. Nathaniel Helams scored 19 points, and Levi Carey delivered 18 points for the Tigers. Tyler Spencer led everyone with a game-high 26 points for Shirley (2-3). Jonathan Vasquez banged in 18 points, and Tayler Spencer contributed 12 points for the Blue Devils.

WONDERVIEW 63, WEST SIDE GREERS FERRY 43 Rowdy Warren and Ethan Kelley both put in 15 points each as Wonderview (6-3) rolled past the Eagles at the First Service Bank Tournament in Clinton. Lance Carr also scored 12 points for the Daredevils. Bryant Brown and Max Gipson each had 11 points for West Side Greers Ferry (2-6).

WOODLAWN 79, HERMITAGE 52 Woodlawn (1-0) opened a big lead and made it stand in running past the Hermits. Hayden Cathey ended with 21 points for Hermitage (0-2). Nick Brown and Carter Wilkerson collected nine points each in the loss.

GIRLS

BIGELOW 47, MARSHALL 46 Lily Johnson tallied 11 points while both Briley Starks and Jaiden Mayo gathered 10 points as Bigelow (1-1) survived at the First Service Bank Tournament in Clinton. Bella Johnson, who supplied eight points, won it for the Lady Panthers on her 18-footer at the buzzer. Audrey Blair paced Marshall (2-1) with 12 points.

BLYTHEVILLE 73, RIVERCREST 70 Destiny Burks had 30 points and Mykayla Banks scored 25 points for the Lady Colts (2-2).

MAYNARD 54, WALNUT RIDGE 36 Natalee Cate had 23 points to send Maynard (7-3) over the Lady Bobcats. Chloe Green scored 17 points for the Lady Tigers.

MOUNTAIN VIEW 46, COTTER 41 Kaitlyn McCarn scored 20 points in a close win for Mountain View (2-2). Addi Decker had 13 points, and Kylee Chastain finished with 10 points and nine rebounds for Cotter (5-3), which led 20-17 at halftime.

NETTLETON 48, MAMMOTH SPRING 45 Brynn Washam's 22 points came in handy for Mammoth Spring (5-2), but the Lady Raiders had enough to put an end to its five-game winning streak. Tay Davis added 17 points in the loss for the Lady Bears.

NORFORK 61, FLIPPIN 32 Liza Shaddy powered up with 26 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists and 4 steals for Norfork (9-0), winners of nine straight. Keely Blanchard came up with 10 points and five rebounds for the Lady Panthers. Alyssa Shelton had 16 points for Flippin (4-1).

RIVERSIDE 49, BROOKLAND 44 Kinley Morris chimed in with 18 points for Riverside (1-1).

SALEM 47, KINGSTON 37 Olivia Dockins had 24 points to steer Salem (2-0) past the Lady Yellowjackets. Marleigh Sellars added 11 points for the Lady Greyhounds.

SLOAN-HENDRIX 44, CORNING 32 Hayden Matheny pushed in 17 points to catapult Sloan-Hendrix (5-4), which snapped a two-game losing streak. Abigail Geoffrion had 12 points for the Lady Greyhounds.

WESTERN YELL COUNTY 61, OARK 20 Mykaila Rodriguez piled up 17 points, 7 steals, 7 rebounds and 6 assists for Western Yell County (5-5), which has won four of its past five games. Kynlee Millard had 16 points, 4 assists and 4 steals for the Lady Wolverines.

WONDERVIEW 50, MOUNTAIN PINE 38 Riley Gottsponer's 20 points were pivotal for Wonderview (6-1) during the First Service Bank Tournament in Clinton. Kyah Simmons scored 10 points and Layla Terry had eight points for the Lady Daredevils. Taylor Smith had 16 points for Mountain Pine (1-2). Carley Shaw followed with 10 points.