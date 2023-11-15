SAU trustees tap David Rankin, former president, to temporarily lead university

The Southern Arkansas University board of trustees approved hiring its former president Wednesday to temporarily lead the university while it looks for a permanent president.

David F. Rankin — who retired as president of SAU on June 30, 2015, and named as President Emeritus — will become interim president starting Nov. 27. Rankin worked at SAU for 46 years, including 13 as president. His tenure with SAU included dean of the College of Business and professor of finance and economics. The college of business at SAU is named after Rankin.

Rankin earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Arkansas, an M.B.A. from Louisiana Tech University, and a Ph.D. in finance from the University of Mississippi.

The SAU board met in special session Wednesday to discuss personnel changes during the transition phase of the SAU presidential position.

The changes follow the pending departure of Trey Berry, who will become the next chancellor at Henderson State University in Arkadelphia.