Six file to run for PB mayor

The city of Pine Bluff will have half a dozen or more mayoral candidates, according to the candidate party filings' preferential primary list -- and one candidate's plans he has made known. The deadline to file was Tuesday at noon for most candidates.

According to the list, the mayoral candidates include incumbent Shirley Washington, Vivian Flowers, Joni Alexander Robinson, Samuel Glover, Steven May and Charles Washington. John Fenley also said he signed a statement and gave it to the Jefferson County Clerk's office saying he would also run for mayor as a member of the state Libertarian Party. Such independent candidates have until early August to file.

City clerk candidates are incumbent Janice Roberts and Mary Liddell. City Treasurer candidates are incumbent Gregory Gustek and Loretta Whitfield.

Council member wards up for reelection are Ward 1, Position 1; Ward 2, Position 1; Ward 3, Position 1; and Ward 4, Position 2. Each sitting council member in those positions will have an opponent. Ward 1, Position 1 candidates are incumbent Lloyd Holcomb Jr. and Marlette Boales.

Ward 2, Position 1 candidates are incumbent Steve Shaner and Yvonne Denton. Ward 3, Position 1 candidates include incumbent Glen Brown Sr., Kenneth Gray Sr. and William Fells.

Ward 4, Position 2 candidates are incumbent Bruce Locket and Mar'Tavius Proctor.

Jefferson County justices of the peace will also have all their seats up for reelection, but only seven of the 13 seats will have opponents.

Those districts include District 1 incumbent Alfred Carroll Sr. and Garland Trice; District 4 incumbent Patricia Johnson and Win Trafford; District 5 incumbent Lloyd Franklin Jr. and Jimmy Fisher Sr.; District 6 incumbent Margerette Williams and Randy Green; District 9 incumbent Cedric Jackson and Joseph O'Neal; District 10 incumbent Conley Byrd Jr. and Na-Quicha Terrell; and District 13 incumbent Brenda Gaddy and Bruce Carman.

Constable township elections with opponents include Vaugne Township candidates Deshawn Bennett and Leon Warren; Jefferson Township candidates William Beadle and Scott Dunn; and Spring Township candidates Clyde McDaniel and Richard Victorino.

The primary election is March 5, and the General Election is Nov. 5.