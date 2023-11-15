CROSS COUNTRY

SEC honor for Bucknam

University of Arkansas Coach Chris Bucknam was named SEC Cross Country Coach of the Year, it was announced Tuesday.

It's the 30th SEC coaching honor for Bucknam in cross country and track and field in his 16 years at Arkansas. He has led the Razorbacks men's teams to 30 titles, including 11 in cross country, 11 in indoor track and field and 8 outdoors.

The Razorbacks won the 2023 SEC cross country title this year with 38 points to beat defending champion Alabama, which had 57.

-- Bob Holt

BASKETBALL

Ozarks women win at home

The University of the Ozarks women's team (2-0) used a 14-2 run over the game's final 6:34 on Tuesday to pull away for a 73-59 victory over Lyon College (0-2) at Mabee Gymnasium in Clarksville.

Ozarks shot 66.7% from the floor in the third quarter and 53.3% in the fourth to key the rally. The Eagles outrebounded the Scots 49-35 and outscored the Scots 38-32 in the lane. Ozarks also turned 13 Lyon turnovers into 19 points.

Naomi Smith scored a game-high 19 points for Ozarks on 9-of-16 shooting from the floor. Brooke Ross added 12 points and 12 rebounds off the bench, while Destini Powell contributed 10 points.

Allison Byers led Lyon with 17 points, Brooklyn Rowe added 16 off the bench and Natalya Kaza added 10.

ATHLETICS

Jones stepping down at HSU

Henderson State University Athletic Director Shawn Jones announced Tuesday that he will leave the school at the end of the year to become the senior deputy athletic director and chief operating officer at Southern Mississippi.

Jones, 48, has served in his role at Henderson State since January 2014. During his time with the school, the Reddies captured 15 Great American Conference championships, made 23 NCAA Division II Tournament appearances and won regional championships in baseball and women's golf. Henderson State teams have compiled a 3.0 cumulative grade-point average or better in each of the past 12 semesters and more than 500 players have received academic all-conference honors during Jones' tenure, with an additional 35 earning academic All-America recognition.

Associate Athletic Director and Senior Woman Administrator Lenette Jones will become HSU's interim athletic director and will work with Shawn Jones on a transition plan over the remainder of the year. A national search will be launched early next year.

HORSE RACING

Oaklawn Kick-Off Banquet set

The 18th annual Oaklawn Kick-Off Banquet has been set for Wednesday, Nov. 29 at the Wyndham Riverfront Hotel in North Litle Rock.

The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. with a cocktail reception, with dinner and a live auction beginning at 6:45 p.m. Trainer Bill Mott will serve as the event's featured speaker and the Jack Van Beerg Horse Racing Award will be presented to Arkansas HBPA president Bill Walmsley.

A table for 10 is $750 and individual tickets are $80. Seating for the event is limited. Tickets can be purchased online at nlrchamber.org or by contacting the North Ltitle Rock Chamber of Commerce at (501) 372-5959.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services