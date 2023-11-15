Three people arrested on various charges in Northwest Arkansas

Arrests

Rogers

Jose Vasquez, 22, of 803 N. 10th St. in Rogers, was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Vasquez was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

Arturo Rodriguez, 66, of 3324 Old Missouri Road in Springdale, was arrested Monday in connection with rape. Rodriguez was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $50,000 bond.

Dena McCool, 50, of 2006 Westwood Ave. in Springdale, was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. McCool was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.