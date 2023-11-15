UCA pulls away, tops UT-Martin

CONWAY -- Tuesday night's 56-45 win over Tennessee-Martin at the Farris Center was more than the second victory of the season for the University of Central Arkansas women's basketball team.

For the full-strength Sugar Bears (2-1), it was an example of how they want to play, how they want to win and where this team is at from its potential as it incorporates eight new players into the rotation this season.

Prior to this season, UCA Coach Tony Kemper described his team as a defense-first squad that would look to light it up from behind the arc.

In the first half Tuesday, nearly everything went according to UCA's plan. The Sugar Bears made 14 of 30 shots, including four three-pointers.

Tennessee-Martin (0-3) was held to 9-of-36 shooting and 1 of 18 from behind the arc to trail 33-22 at the break.

To start the second half, the Sugar Bears turned the ball over on their first three possessions. But their defense held tight and limited the Skyhawks to one made shot in that span. Soon after, Arkansas State University transfer Jade Upshaw hit a three-pointer to make it 35-24.

"I think they have a lot of confidence in me, and I couldn't ask for anything more as a player," said Upshaw, who led UCA with 10 points. "And so when I have an open shot, I'm going to take it. I think they have a lot of belief in me to do that."

Those early-season woes crept up once again to start the fourth quarter as UCA was held scoreless for the first 5:47. In that span, Tennessee-Martin went on an 8-0 run to make it 49-43.

With 5:31 remaining in the quarter, Kemper took a timeout to gather his team. It was the loudest the typically mild-mannered coach got all night, but it struck a nerve.

UCA held Tennessee-Martin to two made shots for the remainder of the game, while scoring seven points down the stretch.

"I think it kind of got us to go into the game and really turn things around [with] our attitude in the game," Upshaw said. "We kept the lead, so I think him kind of turning that on for us was big."

With 2:49 remaining, Randrea Wright hit a pull-up shot from the right elbow to make it 53-45.

"You have to learn how to make the plays that matter, and I thought [Wright's] jump shot was a massive shot," Kemper said. "You know, we had been cold for a while and for her to step up and make one when we needed it. I thought was really cool."

UCA held Tennessee-Martin scoreless the rest of the way, and Kinley Fisher hit a three-pointer with 1:33 remaining.

"I feel like this was a big win for us, coming off a loss to Samford," Upshaw said. "I think we're figuring it out as we go as a new team."

The emergence of junior college transfer Bree Stephens has added depth to the UCA bench that already featured five rotation players. The 6-0 junior added 6 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists and a team-high 4 blocks.

"You could see her talent tonight," Kemper said. "I thought she was really good in the first half. She was really a reason why we pushed the lead out. She moves the ball so well. She's a really good offensive player."