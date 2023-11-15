UNDER THE RADAR: Brookland’s Kinley Morris

On Wednesdays we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Brookland’s Kinley Morris.

Class: 2024

Position: Guard

Size: 5-9

Stats: In two games this season, averaging 15.5 points, 3 steals while shooting 42.1% from the field, 50% from two-point range, 33.3% from beyond the three-point line and 80% from the free throw line.

Interest: Crowley Ridge College, Hendrix

Coach Mitchell Weber:

“On the offensive end she’s very efficient I thought she was out most efferent offensive player She doesn’t shoot bad shots and the shots she does take, she shoots at a pretty high clip. I thought she led us in shooting percentage last year as a guard. And on the defensive end she’s pretty savvy. She’s not the fleetest of foot and she’s not the most athletic, she’s not going to chase people down and block a massive ton of shots, but she’s going to get her hand into some stuff because she’s going to be in the right spot. She passes it well. I think what she lacks in athleticism, she makes up for it in high IQ and just being savvy and being efficient.

“She’s on pace to score over a 1,000 points (Career).”